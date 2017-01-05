The Cougars got their sixth in-state commit when RB Caleb Perry issued a verbal commitment to WSU on Thursday

Washington State opened 2017 with the commitment of King’s School running back Caleb Perry. King’s is a small, independent Christian school based in Shoreline that competes in the state’s 1A division.

It can be tough for athletes from smaller schools to attract the attention of college recruiters, but this isn’t the first time WSU has mined a less-trafficked private school for talent. WSU linebacker Dylan Hanser played his prep football at Central Catholic, a small school in Billings, Mont.

Perry, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back, announced his commitment via his Twitter account Thursday morning, thanking his family for dedicating “countless time and money into a dream I’ve had since I was 6 years old.”

Perry amassed 1,160 rushing yards during his senior season and won a state track and field 1A 100m title last spring. According to Scout.com, he had offers from WSU, Missouri, Cincinnati, Portland State and Montana State.

Perry joins offensive linemen Dontae Powell, Quarrel White, Abraham Lucas and defensive ends Kelle Sanders and Joe Tryon as the sixth recruit from the state of Washington to commit to WSU as part of the 2017 class. The Cougars now have 17 committed recruits for this recruiting cycle.