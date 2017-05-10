NCAA releases new APR data for the 2015-16 school year

Washington State football continued its academic progress under Mike Leach, recording a 961 academic progress rating score in 2015-16, the school announced Wednesday, citing NCAA figures.

APR is an annual assessment of each team’s academic and retention history, and overall APR score is based on the most recent four years of data.

According to WSU’s news release, the Cougars’ football team’s 961 this year was enough to give them a four-year average of 964, which tied last year’s score that was WSU’s highest four-year average in program history.

But football aside, five WSU athletic teams posted perfect single-year APR scores of 1,000 for the 2015-16 academic year: women’s basketball, golf, tennis, volleyball and men’s golf.

Last week, the NCAA also recognized the WSU women’s golf team for being among the top 10 percent of all athletic programs nationally, with its four-year average APR score of 1,000.

“Once again the NCAA APR data for 2015-16 reflects a true team effort by our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a news release. “Their dedication to our continued academic success is commendable.”

Every WSU athletic team surpassed the NCAA’s 930 minimum APR standard.

Here are the most recent four-year average scores of all WSU’s athletic teams: