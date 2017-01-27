The Cougars have verbal commitments from three recruits, and one more might be forthcoming. Scout.com analyst Brandon Huffman evaluates WSU's class.

Overall Washington State’s 2017 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the better ensembles Mike Leach and his staff have put together in their six years on the Palouse.

“I think it’ll end up being one of their higher rated classes,” said Brandon Huffman, Scout.com’s National Director of Recruiting. “They could have four four-star kids.”

That, however, is contingent on WSU beating out Nebraska for the pledge of Cathedral (Los Angeles) High receiver Jamire Calvin, a Scout.com four star prospect who has the Cougars in his final two.

If the Cougars can add Calvin to the three existing Scout.com four-star prospects already on their commit list – Wilsonville (Ore). QB Connor Neville, already enrolled junior college tackle Robert Valencia and Richland tackle Dontae Powell – they’ll come out of Signing Day with an impressive haul, Huffman said.

The addition of Calvin would bolster an already talented class of incoming receivers that features athletic Louisiana basketball star Davontavean Martin, already enrolled junior college transfer Easop Winston and Florida early enrollee Anthony White Jr. Dominick Silvel also played receiver at San Diego’s Patrick Henry High but will likely switch to defensive back at WSU.

But despite the late decommitments of in-state prospect Joe Tryon (to UW) and Boise native Aisa Kelemete (to Boise State) the defensive end position stands out to Huffman as the deepest in this WSU recruiting class.

“I really like their defensive end class even with the loss of Tryon,” Huffman said. “They got Kelle Sanders. He’s going to be really good. He’s a college player who’s been playing out of his position at River Ridge and he’s probably going to grow bigger.”

Sanders, from Lacey’s River Ridge High, is rated the No. 1 defensive end prospect in Washington. At 6-foot-5, 230-pounds, he has the frame to bulk up, and the athleticism to become a consistent pass rushing presence for the Cougars.

Huffman is also high on Saginaw, Mich. native Will Rodgers Jr, who committed to WSU this week, and Kailua, Hawaii product Christian Mejia, who kept his commitment to the Cougars a secret for most of the recruiting cycle.

“He’s a guy who, if you put 25 to 30 pounds on him, he has limitless potential,” Huffman said. “And the junior college guy, Preston Hendry, will be expected to play right away, which gives you flexibility to allow Kelle Sanders and Mejia to get adjusted to the college game so you’re not just bringing in freshmen who have to play tomorrow.

However, while WSU did a stellar job recruiting defensive ends, Huffman says the Cougars’ inability to acquire a defensive tackle sticks out as the biggest hole in this recruiting class.

WSU was thin at defensive tackle last season, and that problem has been compounded with the graduation of Robert Barber.

“No question that’s a hole. Especially because this was as good a defensive tackle class as the West region has produced for a while,” Huffman said.

Punahou, Hawaii’s Miki Suguturaga (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) is WSU’s final shot at securing a defensive tackle for this class. His finalists: WSU, Utah, Virginia and Vanderbilt.