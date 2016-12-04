The Cougars will go bowling in San Diego for the first time since the 2003 season

For the first time in 13 years, Washington State is headed back to the Holiday Bowl.

The Cougars (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12) will take Minnesota in the National Funding Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Calif. on Dec. 27, bowl officials announced Sunday afternoon.

WSU has not played in the Holiday Bowl since 2003, when a 15th-ranked Cougars team beat No. 5 Texas 28-20.

Minnesota (8-5, 5-4) finished fourth in the Big Ten’s west division, and three of its four losses came against teams that at some point this season were ranked in the national top 25.

Like the Cougars, Minnesota also ended the season on a bittersweet note. The Gophers lost two of their final three games, falling 24-17 to then-No. 19 Nebraska and 31-17 to No. 6 Wisconsin.

WSU reeled off an eight game win streak in the middle of the season, but the wins were bookended by season opening defeats to Eastern Washington and Boise State, and season ending defeats to No. 10 Colorado and No. 5 Washington.

With the Holiday Bowl bid, WSU coach Mike Leach has become the first head coach in WSU history to lead the program to three bowl games in his first five seasons.