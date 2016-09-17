Follow our live coverage of the Cougars as they take on the Vandals at Martin Stadium, where WSU is looking for its first win of the season.

The Washington State Cougars, after losing their first two nonconference games to Eastern Washington and Boise State, are looking to earn their first victory Saturday against the Idaho Vandals in a battle of Palouse schools.

Idaho made the eight-mile trip from Moscow to Pullman to kick off against WSU at 11 a.m. at Martin Stadium. The game is televised on the Pac-12 Networks and is broadcast on 710 AM ESPN Seattle radio.

You can follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary of the game above.