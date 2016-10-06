WSU safety Robert Taylor has played at Stanford before, in what seems like another lifetime, with an FCS team. Taylor walked away from an FCS scholarship because he believed he could play at the highest level. Now he's out to prove it.

The last time Robert Taylor played at Stanford Stadium, it was August 2014, and he was a freshman cornerback at UC Davis making his college debut against Stanford in a game his team was never meant to win.

In front of a horde of friends and family, Taylor, a San Leandro native, had two tackles that day in Davis’ 45-0 drubbing at the hands of the Cardinal.

He’s never forgotten that game, in part because it was his first taste of college football, and in part because of how soundly the Cardinal beat his team.

So on Saturday night, when Taylor returns to Stanford Stadium to play the Cardinal for the second time in his college football career – this time as a member of the Washington State defense – he’ll have only one thing on his mind: “Revenge,” said the Cougars 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety. “That’s all I can think about right now is revenge.”

For himself and for the Cougars, who saw their Pac-12 division title hopes dashed when they lost 30-28 to the Cardinal last season on the back of a missed field goal.

“I want it just as bad as everybody else on this team,” said Taylor, who led WSU with eight tackles in his second start at free safety against Oregon last week. “We’re gonna play for each other at the end of the day.”

Taylor transferred to WSU from the City College of San Francisco this summer and was not part of last year’s Stanford-WSU game. But he has his own reasons for wanting to put up a strong showing in Palo Alto this weekend.

Every game Taylor plays in a Cougars’ jersey helps justify the risk he took last summer, when he walked away from a full scholarship at UC-Davis, which competes in the FCS, because he believed he could play at a higher level.

Davis was one of a handful of FCS schools that recruited Taylor during his senior year at Deer Valley (Antioch, Calif.) High School, but even though he signed with Davis due in part to the strength of the school’s academic reputation, a part of Taylor was never entirely satisfied.

He knew he’d been under-recruited coming out of high school – a product of how he’d attended four high schools in four years because his mother had to move frequently for work.

“That was a tough situation for him. He felt like he should have had more offers,” said Taylor’s uncle Andre Kelley, who is also the receivers coach at CCSF. “He had to go to four high schools in four years and that’s a knock on the recruiting process. My personal opinion is that he could have played at the highest level out of high school.”

Taylor thought so too, but since he only had offers from Davis and Sacramento State, he picked Davis and resolved to make the best of the situation. Taylor appeared in eight games during his true freshman season at Davis, playing cornerback and registering 12 tackles and three pass breakups.

But by the beginning of his sophomore year, he felt he was being underutilized and didn’t foresee anything changing.

“He stumbled into a situation at Davis where there were a lot of upperclassmen who had been there a while,” Kelley said. “My opinion from seeing him go through spring and summer ball there is that he displayed his ability to produce on the field. He was making big plays and helping the program during the spring and summer but was not given the opportunity to showcase his talent.”

In August last year, Taylor told his mother he wasn’t happy at Davis and was thinking about leaving.

“I want to go to a junior college and take my chances,” Taylor told his mother.

It was a stressful time for the family. Taylor’s mother, Liz Dalmacio, had always been a strict disciplinarian who stressed the importance of academics, and famously even called the football coach once during Taylor’s freshman year of high school to inform him that her son would not be available to practice that day because he’d gotten a B in one of his classes when she expected straight A’s.

So the idea of Taylor giving up a full scholarship to start over at a junior college worried her. But Dalmacio also understood how much football meant to her son.

So, “I told him whatever decision he makes, I’ll support him,” Dalmacio said.

The next morning, Taylor withdrew from Davis and within days, he’d joined his uncle’s team at CCSF.

Taylor filled the free safety spot vacated by Shalom Luani, who’d just signed with the Cougars.

Taylor finished his sophomore season at CCSF as an all-conference selection, with 47 tackles, five interceptions and six pass breakups, and the FBS scholarship offers he’d so coveted out of high school finally came pouring in.

Taylor was heavily recruited by West Virginia, Purdue and WSU, but was sold on the Cougars after he took his first official visit to Pullman with Kelley.

Taylor joined the Cougars this summer and quickly worked himself into the defensive depth chart. He earned his first start in the season opener, and started again at free safety against Oregon when the Cougars moved Luani to nickelback for tactical purposes.

The athletic Taylor’s ability to hold down the fort at free safety has allowed the Cougars to deploy Luani elsewhere when the situation dictates.

“He’s got exception speed, he’s showed a willingness to tackle, and through four games at this level has played well. He’s only gonna get better,” said WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. “Robert has made a lot of progress for a guy who didn’t have a spring football with us. We’ve asked a lot of him between defense, kickoff returns and special teams.”

When Taylor returns to Stanford Stadium this weekend, he’ll once again have a large contingent of supporters in the audience. Among them will be his mother, who’s looking forward to the WSU-Stanford game almost as much as her son is.

Dalmacio recalls the pride she felt watching her son come out the tunnel against Stanford in 2014. Now, after the risk he took to elevate himself to the top level of college football, that sense of pride has been magnified tenfold.

“I remember, just the overwhelming emotional feeling I felt that day, like, ‘oh my gosh this is actually what we worked hard for.’ So to see him again this Saturday, playing against Stanford for a big college, no money can ever buy that experience and the emotional satisfaction we will get from it,” Dalmacio said.