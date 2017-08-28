The Bobcats will bring a painfully young team to Pullman. But can the Cougars finally break their ignominious streak of five-straight season opening losses under Mike Leach?

First glance: No. 24 Washington State Cougars vs. Montana State Bobcats

When/Where: Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. at Martin Stadium

TV/Radio: Fox Sports 1

Latest line: WSU is a 22-point favorite

Last meeting: Sept. 10 in Pullman, WSU won 23-22

Coach: Jeff Choate. Choate was an assistant at WSU in 2012. He coached the Cougars’ linebackers in Mike Leach’s first season, then made stops at UTEP and Florida before returning to the Pacific Northwest to take on the special teams coordinator and defensive line assistant coaching job at UW for two seasons. He was hired at Montana State in Dec. 2015. The Bobcats finished 4-7 in Choate’s first season in 2016.

Star players:

QB Chris Murray: Murray beat out Tyler Bruggman – yes, that former WSU quarterback – for the starting job midway through the 2016 season. In five games as the starter, Murray went 2-3 and finished as the Big Sky Freshman of the Year, with 1,638 total offensive yards. This season, with Bruggman’s departure for Texas A&M, he’s the unquestioned starter. Murray’s athleticism is his biggest strength. He had 12 rushing touchdowns last season, while managing only six touchdowns though he threw eight interceptions and had a 44.8 completion percentage.

WR Mitchell Herbert: The senior receiver is the older brother of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. He was the Bobcats’ top receiver in 2016, catching 26 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns. He was voted a team captain this fall, and will likely be Murray’s top target.

RB Troy Andersen: Andersen, a true freshman, is technically listed as the No. 2 running back, but he’ll likely get the nod to start vs. WSU because starting senior Nick LeSane was arrested twice over the summer (DUI and a bar fight) and has been suspended for four games. Andersen was recruited to MSU to play defense, but moved to running back in fall camp. The 6-3, 215-pound Montana native played safety and quarterback in high school and led his team to two-straight state championship games, winning once during his senior year. He’s impressed the MSU coaches all through camp and will be the Bobcats’ biggest running threat.

LB Mac Bignell: Bignell, a fifth-year senior, is the Bobcats’ unquestioned defensive leader. The 6-1, 215-pound sam linebacker led MSU with 14.5 tackles for loss last season and is also known for his ability to make opponents cough up the football. Bignell tops MSU’s career list with eight fumbles forced. Bignell’s personal story is equally compelling. He never played 11-on-11 football until college (his high school played eight-man football), and is also highly skilled at lip reading to compensate for the mild hearing impediment he was born with.

By the numbers:

7 – number of all-time wins WSU has amassed against Montana State. The Cougars have never lost to the Bobcats.

26 – number of Montana State underclassmen who left the football team this offseason. The Bobcats welcomes 37 new faces in camp this fall.