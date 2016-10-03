The Cougars' game against UCLA on Oct. 15 will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Washington State’s homecoming game against UCLA on on Oct. 15 is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, and will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Cougars upset No. 18 UCLA 31-27 on a touchdown reception from Luke Falk to Gabe Marks in the final three seconds of a thrilling game at the Rose Bowl last year. WSU is 2-2 and coming off a morale boosting win against Oregon last weekend. The Cougars next play No. 15 Stanford on the road in Palo Alto this Saturday.

On another note, the Cougars ticket office announced Monday afternoon that the Apple Cup game against Washington at Martin Stadium on Nov. 25 is now officially a sell out.

The Huskies are off to their best start since 2000, and are now No. 5 in the latest AP Poll.