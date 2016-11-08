Washington State moves up two spots to No. 23 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday

The College Football Playoff selection committee once again moved in lockstep with the Associated Press and Coaches Poll voters, boosting Washington State to No. 23 after its 69-7 drubbing of Arizona last week.

The Cougars made their debut in the top 25 rankings last week when they were voted a consensus No. 25 in all three major national polls. This week, WSU, at 7-2 overall and 6-0 in the Pac-12, is a consensus No. 23 pick.

The difference, however, is that the Cougars are no longer the fourth-best team in the Pac-12.

The College Football Playoff selection committee moved USC into 20th after its 45-20 win over Oregon last weekend. This marks the Trojans’ debut in the poll, and the committee has apparently decided that a 6-3 USC team with a win over Colorado, but losses to Stanford, Utah and No. 1 Alabama, is better than a 7-2 WSU team that’s unbeaten in the Pac-12, but has lost to Eastern Washington and No. 22 Boise State.

Utah (7-2, 4-2) moved up one spot to No. 15 and Colorado (7-2, 5-1) moved three spots to No. 12.

The Huskies were elevated one critical spot up to No. 4 after last week’s No. 4,Texas A&M, lost to Mississippi State over the weekend.

WSU next faces a Cal team coming off a defeat to the Huskies. The Cougars are hoping to extend their Pac-12 win streak to seven games, which would be a historical milestone for the program. If WSU beats Cal, it will extend its overall win streak to eight games for the first time since 1930.