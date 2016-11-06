The Cougars are now 6-0 in conference play for the first time in more than a decade. This has moved them up to No. 23 nationally

PULLMAN – Slowly, but steadily, Washington State is inching up the national rankings. A week after the Cougars made their 2016 rankings debut at No. 25, WSU has moved up two spots to No. 23 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.

The Cougars beat Arizona 69-7 at home on Saturday, setting a school record for points scored against a Pac-12 opponent. Junior quarterback Luke Falk also set a new school record with his 91.4 completion percentage in the win.

Falk went 32 of 35 for 311 yards and four touchdowns – throwing more touchdowns than incompletions even though he left the game late in the third quarter as the Cougars inserted their bench players in the rout against the Wildcats.

WSU was also ranked 25th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season that were released last week, and will likely move up a few spots again when the newest edition of the rankings comes out this Tuesday.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 7-2 overall, and are tied with Washington at 6-0 in the Pac-12. This marks the first time since 2002 that WSU is 6-0 in conference play.

WSU is now one of six teams — Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Clemson and UW — to boast a season-best 6-0 conference record this year.