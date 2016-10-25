Mike Leach still won't comment on other teams because he doesn't want to be publicly reprimanded and fined.

Washington State coach Mike Leach was fined $10,000 and publicly reprimanded by the Pac-12 last week for alleging that Arizona State coach Todd Graham goes to elaborate means to steal opponents’ signals.

Leach hasn’t — and won’t — say anything, and did not respond when Graham called him “chicken-(expletive)” during the postgame handshake, but the move clearly still rankles him. After the Cougs’ 37-32 win over Arizona State on Saturday, he declined to answer questions about the Sun Devils’ strategy, saying only “I respectfully decline to answer on grounds I might be publicly reprimanded and fined.”

And he continues to bust out that phrase this week, resorting to it once when asked about Oregon State during his Monday press conference, and saying it again Tuesday on the Pac-12 coaches teleconference call, when a different reporter asked another Beavers-realted question.

“You know, I really don’t comment on the other teams because I may get publicly reprimanded or fined, but like anybody you just do the best you can with what you have,” Leach said.

Keith Harrington switches positions again

Keith Harrington was moved from running back to inside receiver at the start of this season, but has not appeared in any games this year. He was, however, sighted on the sidelines in full uniform during WSU’s win over Arizona State last weekend.

Asked why Harrington has not played this year, Leach said Tuesday that Harrington has been moved back to running back for now.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that we’ve got the other three backs,” Leach said. “We messed with im at inside receiver now we have him at running back. … I think he just plays better there. I think he never completely got the hang of inside receiver and I think he’s a better running back.”

Harrington played 13 games for WSU last season and scored two rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Harrington is a redshirt sophomore.

Props for Tavares Martin

Sophomore receiver Tavares Martin has come into his own this season, and currently sits third behind Gabe Marks and River Cracraft with 409 receiving yards and four touchdown grabs. Martin also had a 9-yard touchdown reception last week against Arizona State.

His progress has attracted Leach’s attention.

“About two games in he really started to play well,” Leach said. “He’s kinda rangy and fast. He’s just getting better and better. I think he might be our best receiver right now, he’s kinda gotten better each week.

“He’s not playing at full potential yet because we haven’t gotten him more balls. I think we should get him more balls and he’ll be even more productive.”

Bonus material: Leach is rooting for Cleveland over the Chicago Cubs in the World Series

Because “every yuppie with a BMW” is a Cubs fan.

Also, former Arizona Cardinals long snapper Mike Leach has been on the receiving end of tweets from fans irritated by WSU’s Mike Leach. He’s taking it all in his stride though.