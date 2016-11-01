Washington State started 0-2 and is now 6-2 and the No. 25 team in the country, according to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Washington State is a consensus No. 25 nationally.

The Cougars (6-2 overall, 5-0 Pac-12)were ranked 25th in the season’s first College Football Playoff top-25 rankings that were unveiled Tuesday afternoon.

WSU is one of four Pac-12 teams in the first edition this season’s College Football Playoff selection committee rankings. Utah was ranked 16th, Colorado 15th, and the Huskies 5th — not fourth.

The fact that undefeated UW clocked in at fifth “is a sign of disrespect for the Pac-12,” said ESPN analyst David Pollack.

Added fellow analyst Danny Kanell, “Why are we knocking the Pac-12 because a couple of their teams aren’t there? I think the Pac-12 is being incredibly disrespected.”

Kanell was referring to recent heavyweights Stanford and Oregon’s absence from the national picture.

WSU is also ranked 25th in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls this week.

The Cougars featured in the College Football Playoff rankings just once last season, when they checked in at No. 20 in Week 13, with an 8-3 record before the Apple Cup game at UW.

WSU dropped out of the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to the Huskies in the final week of the season.

The Cougars take on Arizona in Pullman this week for a sold out Dad’s Weekend matchup.