Washington State linebacker Logan Tago has been charged with second-degree felony robbery and fourth-degree misdemeanor assault, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy announced Monday via a press release.

Tago’s court date at the Superior Court of Whitman County is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 28.

Second-degree felony robbery carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a $20,000 fine, according to the prosecutor. Assault in the fourth degree carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail or a $5,000 fine or both.

When asked whether he had any comment on Tago’s arrest or the linebacker’s status for Saturday night’s home game against UCLA, WSU coach Mike Leach said, “If I have anything to do with it, he’ll play till he’s proven guilty. We’re going to presume people innocent until proven guilty around here.”

However, WSU athletic director Bill Moos has said that any student-athlete who has been charged with a crime will not be allowed to participate in athletics.

Tago, a sophomore, has started two games for the Cougars this year at rush linebacker.

