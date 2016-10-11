Josh Rosen's status for the Cougars-UCLA game is up in the air, and the Cougs lose another commitment

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen suffered shoulder and leg injuries in last week’s game against Arizona State and backup quarterback Mike Fafaul had to finish the game.

Rosen’s status for this weekend’s game against Washington State in Pullman is a question mark. When asked Tuesday morning whether his quarterback would start against WSU, UCLA coach Jim Mora said, “He’s doing fine. If he’s ready to play, he’ll play. And if he’s not ready to play, he won’t. We just want to make sure he’s healthy.”

Mora was later asked whether Fafaul would get more first team reps in practice this week to get him game-ready just in case Rosen is not able to play.

Once again, Mora offered. … nothing.

“He’ll get some first team reps. And Josh will get some and we’ll decide Saturday night which guy is best prepared to play,” Mora said, before adding. “I’m not trying to be a jerk. I just don’t give out a lot of injury information.”

WSU coach Mike Leach says the Cougars don’t really care who starts at quarterback for UCLA.

“They’ll have a quality quarterback in there, so that really doesn’t make any difference,” Leach said. “They have really good players so you just prepare for that. But whether he’s there or not, someone good will be there and they run the same stuff.”

Another WSU recruit decommits

Tyquez Hampton, a three-star wide receiver from El Dorado (El Paso,Texas) High, announced via his Twitter account Tuesday that he has pulled his verbal commitment to WSU and committed to Utah instead.

In his tweet, Hampton cited Utah’s medical program as one of the reasons he decided to commit to the Utes.

This makes Hampton the fourth 2017 recruit WSU has lost this fall, though the Cougars have also gained two new commitments during that time.

Now, some links:

