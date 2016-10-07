Washington State gains a recruit, but another committed recruit will likely be suspended from his high school game tonight for unknown reasons

After losing three commits in the last month — RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio, DT Lamonte McDougle and DB Charles Watson all reneged on their verbals — Washington State appears to have righted its recruiting ship.

The Cougs picked up a verbal on Thursday when Palm Springs (Calif.) High safety Damion Lee committed to WSU, announcing his commitment via his Twitter account. Lee (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) played receiver and safety in high school and is listed as a two-star recruit by Scout.com, and the No. 86th athlete nationally by 247Sports.com. Lee committed to WSU over an offer from BYU a day after the Cougs offered him a scholarship.

The Cougs now have 11 recruits in their 2017 recruiting class. However, one recruit, Connor Neville, might not play Friday night.

The Oregonian reported Friday afternoon that Wilsonville (Ore.) quarterback Connor Neville has been suspended for his team’s game against Sandy Friday night.

The reason for Neville’s suspension is unknown. But Wilsonville coach Adam Guenther initially confirmed with the Oregonian that Neville has been suspended, before backtracking and saying nothing would be official until game time.

WSU vs UO game is lit I love the coug nation! pic.twitter.com/iNvlmtc8jU — Connor Neville (@ConnorNeville3) October 2, 2016

Neville is rated a four-star prospect by Scout.com, and he’s off to a hot start, throwing for 19 touchdowns to lead Wilsonville to a No. 2 ranking and 5-0 record so far this season. He took an unofficial visit to WSU last week and watched the Oregon game from Martin Stadium.

