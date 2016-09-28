A beat up Oregon squad is off to a 2-2 start as it readies to take on Washington State this weekend

Oregon has had bad luck with the injury bug so far this season, with Olympic sprinter wide receiver Devon Allen and starting left tackle Tyrell Crosby both sustaining season ending injuries in the Ducks’ defeat to Nebraska.

Running back Royce Freeman also missed the Ducks’ defeat to Colorado last week with a leg injury, but according to Ryan Thorburn of the Eugene (Ore.) Register-Guard, Freeman will be back this week just in time to face Washington State at Martin Stadium.

RB coach Gary Campbell said Royce Freeman has been full-go in practice. WR Dwayne Stanford said TE Pharaoh Brown will also play at Wazzu. — Ryan Thorburn (@rgduckfootball) September 27, 2016

That’s huge for the Ducks. Freeman had a monster game against WSU last season, with 27 carries for 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

He’s not the only weapon Oregon has at running back, but he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, Oregon’s new defensive coordinator Brady Hoke has also been forced to patchwork a lineup together every week amidst a rash of injuries.

Oregon has had four different starting defensive lineup configurations in four games this season. Thorburn reports that linebackers Johnny Ragin, A.J. Hotchkins, Troy Dye, Jimmie Swain and Darrian Franklin have all missed time due to injury this season.

Four of those five linebackers have each started at least one game this season, with the exception of Franklin.

Defensive end Jalen Jelks has missed the last two games due to a knee injury and starting defensive tackle Rex Manu was sighted in a walking boot after last weekend’s Colorado game. Backup defensive lineman Drayton Carlberg is also hurt.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown did not play against Colorado, but will likely be back to face the Cougs this weekend.

It’s quite the laundry list of walking wounded for the Ducks. As any football coach worth his salt will tell you, injuries are no excuse for poor performance. Yet, this has undoubtedly factored into Oregon’s 2-2 start.

