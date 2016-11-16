WSU gets a commitment from Josh Talbott, a three-star defensive back from Long Beach, Calif.

Washington State went back to the school where it got Gerard Wicks four years ago and drew a commitment from a highly rated defensive back.

Josh Talbott, a Scout.com three-star recruit from Long Beach Poly (Calif.) High, committed to WSU Tuesday night. Talbot is considered the seventh-best recruit in the West, and the No. 46 safety in the country according to Scout.

Talbott told Scout’s Greg Biggins that he committed to WSU because the Cougars “made me a priority and that meant a lot.”

“I have never visited before, but I know a lot of people who have and they all said I would love it there,” Talbott told Biggins. “I’ll be taking my official visit for the Apple Cup game and I can’t wait to get out there and see the place close up.”

Talbot picked WSU over offers from Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, UCLA, Florida, Arizona and Colorado.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back is the 12th committed recruit in WSU’s 2017 recruiting class, and the third defensive back to pledge to the Cougars.