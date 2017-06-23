WSU gets a commitment from a Texas free safety who has played all three phases of the game

Washington State added another recruit to its 2017 signing class when Texas safety Gatlin Grisso committed to the Cougars Friday afternoon.

Grisso announced his commitment on Twitter by tweeting his announcement along with a photo of him with Cougars director of player personnel Gordy Anderson, and a photo illustration of him wearing a WSU football uniform with the number “11” on his jersey.

Grisso is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety from Aubrey, Texas. According to 247Sports.com, WSU was his only Power Five offer, but he picked the Cougars over offers from Harvard, Yale, Massachusetts, Texas State, Houston, Tulsa and Southern Miss.

Grisso was a second team All-State selection and the Texas District 5 4-A DII MVP last season in his junior year at Aubrey High School. He’s a versatile athlete who played running back and free safety and also returned kicks. Per his Scout.com profile, he finished with 1,803 offensive yards and scored 28 touchdowns last season. On defense, Grisso had 106 tackles and three interceptions. He also blocked three kicks.

Grisso is a four-sport athlete who plays football, basketball and baseball and runs track at Aubrey.

According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, WSU was the first team to offer Grisso a scholarship. Grisso took an unofficial visit to Pullman in April and decided he liked the school.