The Cougars get their third commitment of the 2018 recruiting class from a linebacker/defensive back prospect won is coming off a state championship-winning season with Southern California prep powerhouse St. John Bosco

Kedron Williams from St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, Calif., committed to Washington State Wednesday night, he announced via his Twitter account.

“This is the moment I have been dreaming of ever since I put my first helmet on and made my first tackle,” Williams wrote in a message he tweeted with his announcement. “I feel like this is the best decision for myself and my family.”

Williams, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker and strong safety, picked WSU over an offer from Boston College. He was recruited primarily by outside linebackers coach Roy Manning, WSU’s Los Angeles area recruiter.

Williams had 33 tackles through his junior season in 2016, including 22 solo stops. He helped St. John Bosco to a CIF Open Division state championship.

With Williams’ verbal, the Cougars now have three committed recruits in the class of 2018. All three play on the defensive side of the ball. Victor Terry III from Los Angeles, and Tyree Wilson, from New London, Texas, were both recruited as linebackers.

The Cougars were the first program to offer Williams a scholarship. They have also extended an offer to his Bosco teammate Suaava Fagale’a Poti, a defensive tackle in the class of 2019. According to Scout.com recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, the Cougars did well to get in on Poti’s recruitment early because he projects as a national recruit.

Poti, who is entering his junior year, is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound interior lineman who already holds offers from Boston College, Oregon, BYU, San Diego State and San Jose State.