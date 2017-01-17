WSU goes back to the high school where it got receiver Dezmon Patmon to pick up his former teammate, receiver Dominick Silvels

Last year, Washington State lured Patrick Henry (San Diego, Calif.) High receiver Dezmon Patmon to Pullman. This year, Patmon’s teammate, Dominick Silvels, has decided to follow in his footsteps.

Silvels, also a receiver at Patrick Henry High, committed to WSU on Tuesday morning after visiting Pullman over the weekend. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver announced his commitment on Twitter, writing, “I have worked all my life for this moment, and I am finally getting the chance to fulfill my dreams and start new chapters in my life.”

Silvels is rated a two-star prospect by Scout.com, and he picked WSU over offers from Air Force, Nevada, San Jose State and Utah State. He’s the 17th recruit to commit to WSU as part of the 2017 recruiting class. WSU also added five early enrollees last month, who are already on campus and will participate in spring drills.

Silvels played receiver and running back at Patrick Henry, but also took snaps at quarterback and returned kickoffs and punts. He finished his senior season with 1,074 all-purpose yards and scored 13 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.com.

Silvels’ addition comes as a piece of good news after the Cougs had two recruits decommit last week. Defensive end Joe Tryon from Hazen (Renton) High flipped his commitment to UW, while defensive end Aisa Kelemete, who switched his commitment from Boise State to WSU last fall, announced Sunday via Twitter that he has flipped his verbal back to Boise State.