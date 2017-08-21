Cougars get another receiver in the 2018 class

Washington State has had a penchant for stock piling tall, rangy receivers in the last couple years. And at appears that the 2018 recruiting cycle will continue in that trend.

On Sunday, Patrick Nunn, a 6-foot-3, 206-pound receiver from Juniperro Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) High committed to the Cougars. Nunn is listed by Scout.com as an athlete. He played receiver and — surprisingly — defensive end at Juniperro Serra, but is ranked a three-star receiver by Scout.com

Nunn committed to WSU over an offer list that included Nevada, Fresno State, Hawaii, Wyoming and UNLV.

He announced his commitment to WSU via Twitter, thanking his mother and his coaches for helping support and guide him through the recruiting process.

Nunn is the fourth receiver, and 13th recruit, to commit to WSU as part of the 2018 class.