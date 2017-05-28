The Cougars have their quarterback for 2018 -- Utah's Camm Cooper

Washington State has its quarterback for the 2018 recruiting cycle.

Sunday afternoon, the Cougars got a verbal commitment from Camm Cooper, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback from Utah’s Lehi High.

Cooper visited WSU unofficially during spring ball and has had the Cougars on his shortlist for a while. He committed via Twitter, thanking his family, friends and coaches for their support, and announcing that he has decided to play for WSU.

Cooper is ranked a four-star prospect by Scout.com, and is considered the 25th-best quarterback in the 2018 recruiting cycle. He committed to WSU over a long list of offers that included Boise State, Oregon State, North Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisville, Georgia and Arizona State.

“From the first day, the coaches at Washington State told me I was the No. 1 guy they wanted,” Cooper told Scout.com’s Blair Angulo. “I felt like a high priority talking to other schools, too, but I just had the best feelings with Washington State.”

Last season, as a junior at Lehi High, Cooper threw for 4,059 yards and completed 63.6 percent of his passes. He also had 38 touchdowns to only 13 interceptions

Cooper got to meet WSU quarterback and fellow Utah native Luke Falk during his visit to Pullman in the spring, and he has kept in touch with Falk since, he told Angulo.