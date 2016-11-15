The Cougars have a seven-game win streak in conference play and are steadily moving up the national rankings.

Washington State moved up only one spot to No. 22 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday evening.

This marked the first week in a row that the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings have not mirrored the Associated Press and Coaches Polls in regard to WSU. WSU is currently ranked No. 20 in the AP and Coaches Polls

The Cougars made history last week, beating Cal 56-21 to start 7-0 in conference play for the first time in the existence of the program.

Now, WSU (8-2 overall, 7-0 Pac-12) will try to improve its conference record to 8-0, and extend its win streak to nine games for the first time since the 1930 season.

The Cougars are gearing up for their toughest two-game span of the season that will likely decide the Pac-12 championship race.

This Saturday, they play No. 10 Colorado in Boulder, before turning around and facing No. 6 Washington in Pullman on Black Friday in a game that will determine the Pac-12 North winner.

WSU and Colorado each has a chance to clinch a Pac-12 division title if each team wins out. Colorado’s last two games come against WSU this week and No. 12 Utah in its season finale.

There’s also a small chance WSU – which sits a game ahead of UW in Pac-12 North standings – could clinch the North title this weekend if the Cougars beat Colorado and the Huskies lose to Arizona State. But that’s an extremely unlikely scenario. The Huskies are favored by 27 points, and the vaunted UW defense will probably suffocated Arizona State’s mediocre offense.

The Cougars have a chance to become the only team to finish unbeaten in Pac-12 play since the conference expanded to 12 teams in July 2011.