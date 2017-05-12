WSU defensive back Grant Porter intervened in a man's suicide attempt this week

Freshman Grant Porter has yet to play a single game for Washington State, but he’s already made an impact on the Pullman community. Porter might have saved a man’s life earlier this week after he intervened in what police believe was a suicide attempt.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Porter and a female friend were passing by the basketball court of an apartment complex in Pullman when, according to Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins, they came across a 24-year-old man standing on a black folding chair with his hands tied around his back and a strap around his neck. The opposite end of the strap was attached to the basketball hoop.

Porter went up to the man, Jenkins said, and the man told him that he had been kidnapped.

However, per Jenkins, Porter later told police that he did not believe the man’s story and began to suspect that the man was attempting suicide. Porter also told police that he noticed cuts on the man’s arm. Porter talked the man off the chair and then helped to untie his hands.

Porter’s female friend called the police, who arrived to find the 24-year-old man sitting in his car. According to Jenkins, the man told the police that he was depressed.

Porter (6-2, 178 pounds) signed with WSU as a receiver in 2015 and redshirted his first year in Pullman. However, he switched to defensive back this spring and saw some success, recording three tackles and four pass breakups in the second spring scrimmage, and two tackles in the spring game.

“WSU athletes, just like other WSU students, are good citizens in our community and regularly make positive contributions,” Jenkins said. “Most of the time those positive contributions don’t receive the same amount of attention as when an athlete is in trouble. It’s good for the public to know that WSU athletes are good citizens.”

WSU athletics spokesperson Bill Stevens did not immediately return a call requesting comment.