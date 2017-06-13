The Cougars will play seven home games in the next four of five years, but their non-conference slate won't feature any Power Five opponents until 2022.

Share story

Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington State has assembled a full non-conference slate of opponents for its football program through 2021, the Cougars announced Tuesday.

The Cougars will play seven home games in four of the next five years — a factor WSU athletic director Bill Moos has emphasized in part because it brings in additional revenue.

However, it also means the Cougars will not face a true Power Five non-conference opponent again until 2022, when they begin a home-and-home series against Wisconsin.

That game against the Badgers will mark the first time since 1998 that a Power Five non-conference school will play in Pullman. The Cougars opened the 1998 season with a 20-13 victory over Illinois.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Until then, however, here’s what the Cougars’ non-conference schedule looks like through 2021:

2017

  • Sept 2 vs. Montana State
  • Sept 9 vs. Boise State
  • Sept. 23 vs. Nevada

2018

  • Sept. 1 at Wyoming
  • Sept. 8 vs. San Jose State
  • Sept. 15 vs. Eastern Washington

2019

  • August 31 vs. New Mexico State
  • Sept. 7 vs. Northern Colorado
  • Sept. 14 at Houston

2020

  • Sept. 5 at Utah State
  • Sept. 12 vs. Houston
  • Sept. 19 vs. Idaho

2021 

  • Sept. 4 vs. Utah State
  • Sept. 11 vs. Portland State
  • Oct. 23 vs. BYU

“We have worked diligently to complete future football schedules that provide opportunities for our program to succeed while also giving our fans quality opponents in Martin Stadium,” Moos said in a news release. “That has been accomplished through 2021, while also giving Cougar fans seven games in Martin Stadium four times over the next five years.”

The Cougars also announced the following home-and-home series against San Diego State that will begin in 2024. Home-and-home series beginning 2022 and beyond are as follows:

Wisconsin: Sept. 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisc., Sept. 9, 2023 in Pullman.

San Diego State: Sept. 7, 2024 in San Diego, Sept. 6, 2025 in Pullman.

Kansas State: Sept. 12, 2026 in Manhattan, Kans., Sept. 8, 2029 in Pullman.

Stefanie Loh: sloh@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @StefanieLoh. Stef Loh has covered college football in four conferences on both coasts, but her heart has always been rooted in the Pacific Northwest. She joined The Seattle Times in August 2015. She loves wine tasting, Olympic weightlifting, fall colors and college football Saturdays.