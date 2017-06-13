The Cougars will play seven home games in the next four of five years, but their non-conference slate won't feature any Power Five opponents until 2022.

Washington State has assembled a full non-conference slate of opponents for its football program through 2021, the Cougars announced Tuesday.

The Cougars will play seven home games in four of the next five years — a factor WSU athletic director Bill Moos has emphasized in part because it brings in additional revenue.

However, it also means the Cougars will not face a true Power Five non-conference opponent again until 2022, when they begin a home-and-home series against Wisconsin.

That game against the Badgers will mark the first time since 1998 that a Power Five non-conference school will play in Pullman. The Cougars opened the 1998 season with a 20-13 victory over Illinois.

Until then, however, here’s what the Cougars’ non-conference schedule looks like through 2021:

2017

Sept 2 vs. Montana State

Sept 9 vs. Boise State

Sept. 23 vs. Nevada

2018

Sept. 1 at Wyoming

Sept. 8 vs. San Jose State

Sept. 15 vs. Eastern Washington

2019

August 31 vs. New Mexico State

Sept. 7 vs. Northern Colorado

Sept. 14 at Houston

2020

Sept. 5 at Utah State

Sept. 12 vs. Houston

Sept. 19 vs. Idaho

2021

Sept. 4 vs. Utah State

Sept. 11 vs. Portland State

Oct. 23 vs. BYU

“We have worked diligently to complete future football schedules that provide opportunities for our program to succeed while also giving our fans quality opponents in Martin Stadium,” Moos said in a news release. “That has been accomplished through 2021, while also giving Cougar fans seven games in Martin Stadium four times over the next five years.”

The Cougars also announced the following home-and-home series against San Diego State that will begin in 2024. Home-and-home series beginning 2022 and beyond are as follows:

Wisconsin: Sept. 10, 2022 in Madison, Wisc., Sept. 9, 2023 in Pullman.

San Diego State: Sept. 7, 2024 in San Diego, Sept. 6, 2025 in Pullman.

Kansas State: Sept. 12, 2026 in Manhattan, Kans., Sept. 8, 2029 in Pullman.