The Cougars will begin the 2017 season as a top 25 team for the first time since 2002.

Washington State is ranked No. 24 in the first preseason Associated Press Poll that was released Monday morning.

This marks only the third time in the history of the AP Poll that the Cougars will begin the football season ranked. WSU went into the 2002 season ranked No.11 and finished 10th, with a 10-3 record and a Rose Bowl appearance. In 1952, the Cougars went into the season ranked No. 15 but finished outside the rankings.

The Cougars tallied 133 points the AP Poll, and were the last of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the poll. USC was the highest-ranked Pac-12 team at No. 4, with Washington ranked eighth and Stanford 14th.

Three of the four Pac-12 teams in the AP Poll were from the Pac-12 North.

The Cougars barely missed the cut in the top 25 preseason Amway Coaches Poll that was released earlier this month. WSU came in 26th in the Coaches Poll.

The Cougars finished last season 8-5, with a loss to Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl.

They begin the 2017 season against Montana State at home at Martin Stadium on Sept. 2.