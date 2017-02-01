National Signing Day went well for WSU, which opened and closed with good news from a pair of sought after receivers

National Signing Day for Washington State began and ended with national letters-of-intent from two undecided receivers.

Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) High receiver Travell Harris’ commitment and NLI arrived at the WSU football offices before 7 a.m., a nice surprise for the Cougars, who earned his signature over a strong push from South Florida at the end.

But the bigger surprise came around lunchtime, when coveted four-star prospect Jamire Calvin (Cathedral High, Pasadena, Calif.) called a Signing Day audible and switched his allegiance from Nebraska to WSU in a ceremony at his high school.

Calvin, a U.S. Army All-American selection, flipped to WSU after a roller coaster of a recruitment process that saw him commit to Oregon State, Nebraska and then WSU in a month-long window.

Calvin is ranked the No. 7 receiver in the West Region by Scout.com and he picked WSU over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, UW and most of the Pac-12.

WSU coach Mike Leach said at a news conference Wednesday that the Cougars didn’t know for sure if they would get Calvin until he signed the papers that afternoon.

“We had a good dialogue with him from the beginning and he had a lot of attention and could have gone to 50 places, we’re fortunate he came here,” Leach said. “He had a good relationship with coach (Roy) Manning, myself and our receivers coaches, and I think cumulatively, seeing what we’ve done at WR position, how we’re playing at QB and what we’ve done academically, is ultimately what’s made the difference.”

With Calvin in the fold, WSU finishes with three four-star signees, the most since 2015, when the Cougars signed a class with four four-star prospects that included Shalom Luani, Kameron Powell and Jeremiah Mitchell.

WSU could end up with a fourth four-star signee if Richland offensive tackle Dontae Powell signs with the Cougars. Powell is a long-time WSU commit, but as of Wednesday afternoon, had yet to sign with any school.

Regardless of Powell’s status, this class looks on paper to be one of the best the Cougars have assembled in the Leach era. Scout.com ranked WSU’s signing class at No. 39 nationally (eighth in the Pac-12) – which sits only behind the 38th-ranked 2015 class as the second-most celebrated recruiting class in Leach’s tenure.

Offensively, the Cougars went for size and got significantly bigger on the offensive line with the 6-foot-8 Abe Lucas, and 6-foot-5 Alec Kuzmack and Robert Valencia.

“We wanted them tall and fast,” Leach said. “I worry about height more than weight. We wanted the height and our weight room will build them up.”

On defense, the Cougars went hunting for speed, said defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

“We were looking for speed and size potential across the board,” Grinch said in an interview on WSU’s Signing Day radio show. “We have to protect against taking the second tier kid because we play in a first tier conference. So we have to do a little bit of projecting.

“If we have to make compromises, we’re not going to compromise athletic ability. It’s easier to put weight on than take tenths off their 40-time. We have to make sure we’re athletic enough to compete at this level compared to the teams we face.”

With an eye on development, the Cougars’ defensive coaches were not shy about signing players who starred mostly on offense in high school.

Murrieta (Calif.) High’s Cole Dubots played running back at the prep level but will switch to linebacker at WSU. Grinch said the Cougars were impressed by his speed – Dubots can run a 10.54 100m dash. Dominick Silvils, a receiver at Patrick Henry High in San Diego will also switch to linebacker, while River Ridge quarterback Kelle Sanders projects as a rush end.

Another potential defensive star is Long Beach Poly’s Josh Talbott, whom linebackers coach Roy Manning tagged as “the best safety in the Los Angeles area.” Talbott picked WSU over offers from Florida, Oklahoma, UCLA and Oregon, and could compete for a roster spot early.

“I think people have missed the ball on this kid,” Manning said. “He’s lights out. He’ll come up and hit you, he’s fast and explosive. We’ve very excited about him.”

The Cougars signed 11 offensive and 15 defensive players, with an emphasis on receivers (five signees) on offense, and defensive backs (six) on defense.

WSU’s 2017 signees came from 10 states, including Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Michigan, with 11 Californians and four Pacific Northwest natives. Five of the 26 recruits are already enrolled.

“If a guy is a great player, we’ll take them from anywhere,” Leach said. “But I think there’s a genuine curiosity to go to a college town in a great conference, and as our team has emerged and done good things, we’ve come away with a young group, so we’ve got more guys jumping on board.

“We’ve very excited about this class. It’s not just months of work but years of work, and our staff did a very impressive job as we wrapped up this class. We look forward to having them on campus and getting them integrated as Cougs.”

WSU will continue to recruit Hawaii, American Samoa

Despite assistant coach and native Samoan Joe Salave’a departing for Oregon earlier this month, WSU once again banked on its ties to Hawaii and American Samoa, and on Wednesday, signed two players of Polynesian descent.

Fa’avae Fa’avae is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, Calif, while Christian Mejia is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end from Kailua, Hawaii.

“We’ll keep recruiting the islands, and we’ve got a good core of players (from the islands) here,” Leach said. “The guys from the islands we were already on, we got. For next year we’ll still recruit there, we just haven’t decided who we’ll send yet.”