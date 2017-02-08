Riley Sorenson quoted Mike Leach to explain how he got through a tough, tough 2016.

In a six-month period in 2016, Washington State center Riley Sorenson endured the death of his father and his mother, and beat testicular cancer. It’s more tragedy than many people ever have to deal with over the course of a lifetime, yet somehow, Sorenson kept his composure and his sunny disposition, and played out his senior season with WSU.

His story has inspired many, and on Wednesday night at the MTRWestern Sports Star of the Year Awards at the Paramount Theater, Sorenson was honored with the Wayne Gittinger Inspirational Award that goes to a young athlete who has overcome major medical obstacles to inspire others.

In his acceptance speech, Sorenson thanked his siblings and girlfriend, Elisabeth Haffner, for their support, and also thanked WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos, head coach Mike Leach, his position coach Clay McGuire and assistant coach Eric Mele, and referenced a quote from Leach that he says helped him get through his rough year.

WSU center Riley Sorenson had a rough 2016 in which he endured the loss of his father and mother, and conquered testicular cancer – all in a six month span.

“There’s a phrase that coach Leach always says, it’s one of his favorites, and it’s really something that’s helped me through this. The quote is ‘play the next play,'” Sorenson said. “I love this quote because it’s not about what’s happened in the past. You can’t changed what happened in the past, and you can’t dwell on it because if you dwell on the past you’re not focusing on the present, and the present is something you have effect on, so you can change it and can try to become a better person and improve yourself to the best of your abilities.”