That Darrien Molton won a starting job and Freshman All-American honors is no surprise when you consider everything he had to do to get to WSU game-ready from Day 1.

Darrien Molton’s ‘welcome-to-college-ball’ moment came early on in Washington State’s fall football camp last year. The Cougars’ 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback was a first team All-State selection at Chaparral High in Temecula, Calif. and has always prided himself on his ability to cover any receiver.

Molton joined the Cougars at camp last summer knowing it would be unusual for him to earn a starting spot as a freshman, but was determined to give it his best shot anyway.

That was before he gave up back-to-back touchdowns to receivers Dom Williams and Kyrin Priester at one practice.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that never happens to me,’” Molton said. “Coming from high school, I never really gave up much. Then, in college you give up plays you’re not used to. That shocked me a little bit.”

He’s rebounded well from that initial shock. Now a sophomore and in his second season as the Cougars’ starting left cornerback, Molton is peaking at the right time as WSU (6-2 overall, 5-0 Pac-12) begins the final third of its season at home against a wounded Arizona (2-6, 0-5) team that’s playing to keep its bowl hopes alive.

Molton started off the year a little hesitant, said WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. But Molton led the Cougars’ defense with a career-high 10 tackles last week against Oregon State, and his 35 solo tackles are the most by any WSU defender this season.

“You forget he’s still a young player because he’s played so much football for us,” Grinch said. “I thought earlier in the year, the first four to five weeks, I just didn’t see that confident guy who guards Gabe Marks every day in practice.

“But he’s gotten his foot in the last couple weeks. He’s done a better job and played more confident and more aggressive. The couple of balls that have been caught on him have been highly contested, and that’s how it’s supposed to look.”

Among Darrien’s best attributes are his coverage skills, his sure tackling and his deceptive quickness, and to a large extent, he has his father, Kevin Molton, to credit for those assets.

Kevin identified his son’s athleticism from a young age, and once Darrien showed he was serious about football, the older Molton spared no expense or effort to help his son live up to his athletic potential.

“I have a real special bond with my dad,” Darrien said. “Growing up, he was always there training me in everything and always pushing me to the fullest.”

Darrien started out in track, making the junior Olympics in the long jump at the age of nine under Kevin’s tutelage. He also picked up basketball, where his defensive instincts first appeared.

“He was a good little point guard. But he’s always been a hell of a defender,” Kevin said. “He was the shortest, skinniest thing on the basketball court, but if he came up on you, he would steal the ball. He would make the bigger kids so frustrated.”

Darrien played safety and running back in Pop Warner football, and because he was always one of the smaller kids on his team, Kevin set out to instill solid tackling fundamentals in his son right from the get go.

“He could score at will on offense, but I knew that at his size, he needed to know how to deliver the blow and take it. I knew his technique had to be sound,” Kevin said. “My key was tackling. Making sure he goes into the ball and knows how to deliver the blow, how to keep your shoulders square. And when you feel your pads hit, you pop up and you keep your legs driving.”

Kevin taught Darrien to study film even at the Pop Warner level. By the time Darrien was in high school, father and son made frequent 90-mile trips from Temecula to Los Angeles for Darrien to train under former Oregon receiver Jeff Johnson and ex-WSU DB Jason David.

Kevin hired an Olympic weightlifting coach to work with Darrien in high school, and fed Darrien specially ordered meals put together by a nutritionist. He wanted to beef up Darrien so he’d be ready for the physicality of the college game.

Perplexingly, Darrien’s finicky stomach didn’t respond well to this plan. For two months leading up to Darrien’s senior year, the cornerback’s stomach hurt every time he ate. Two weeks into Darrien’s senior football season at Chaparral, he felt a sharp pain in his stomach and knew something was wrong.

Kevin took his son to the hospital, where a battery of tests revealed that Darrien had gallstones and an infected gall bladder, which would require surgery.

That surgery effectively ended Darrien’s senior season because doctors said it would be months before the incision in his stomach healed enough for Darrien to take the field safely.

Being forced to watch from the sidelines was tough.

“Even now I get upset thinking about it. I didn’t get to play my senior year,” Darrien says.

But Darrien busied himself with re-gaining the weight he’d lost post-surgery – he got down to about 150 pounds– and getting ready to join the Cougars.

Darrien arrived in Pullman last summer physically fit and mentally prepared, and he caught Grinch’s eye early on in camp.

“It was both a credit to him and a lack of depth on our part,” Grinch said. “Molt’s been such a confident player since he got here. He was 160 pounds in fall camp as a true freshman and he didn’t care who he was going up against. He just wanted to compete.”

Molton started 11 games last year and finished as a freshman All-American. Pro Football Focus also named him one of the top two freshman cornerbacks nationally, but Kevin believes his son’s best games are still ahead of him.

“I see so much more to get out of Darrien. Physically and intelligently, there’s a lot more there,” Kevin said.

The evidence bears up. The Cougars’ defense has evolved this season and added press coverage to the defensive backs’ toolbox. Darrien has started every game at left cornerback and is thriving under the defense’s new, more aggressive style of play.

“I think at his best is when he’s been in a press position,” Grinch said. “I think his success the last couple weeks comes from how he’s playing bigger. He’s a more physical football player. I like how the season is trending for him.”