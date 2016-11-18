WSU President Kirk Schulz announces a more comprehensive review of the student conduct process; Robert Barber's family pens a letter to thank his supporters for getting him back in school

Two days after Whitman County Superior Court Judge David Frazier granted Washington State nose tackle Robert Barber a stay of the suspension imposed on him by the WSU student conduct board, WSU has announced that it will review some recent student conduct cases to determine whether the procedural error the conduct board made in Barber’s case occurred anywhere else.

“We are examining cases in which the conduct board did not retain a record of the questions students charged with violating the Standards of Conduct for Students asked during a hearing. This was the sole basis of the Superior Court’s decision on Wednesday,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a statement released Thursday evening.

In that same news release, Schulz announced that WSU will soon begin an in-depth examination of the entire student conduct process that’s separate from the external review the law firm Lyons O’Dowd has been commissioned to carry out.

According to Schulz’s statement, Lyons O’Dowd has been tasked with examining alleged racial and ethnic bias in decisions made by the conduct board. But this other review is geared toward “rebuilding the Cougar family’s confidence in our student conduct system,” Schulz said in the news release.

“The entire WSU leadership is of a single mind: We will do whatever it takes to make certain that all of our students are treated fairly in their dealings with the university,” Schulz said in the release. “Likewise, we will continue striving to ensure a safe campus environment for all students—an environment free of fears about physical or mental harm or distress.”

The president also invited anyone with comments or feedback on the conduct board to provide their input online.

Meanwhile, Barber’s family wrote a letter Friday thanking Coug nation for helping Barber navigate through his fight against the WSU student conduct board.

Here’s the letter in its entirety, as emailed to The Seattle Times by Barber’s sister, Lina Barber Kanakope:

It is difficult to express our sincere gratitude and love to YOU all, because we can hardly find the words. We want to say much, but no dictionary or language can truly define how we really feel, yet I will try. We deeply appreciate the numerous support and sacrifices made on behalf of our son/brother Robert in his fight to be reinstated for school and football. We are humble and sincerely grateful to our Heavenly Father for giving us loving families, caring friends, and great leaders like YOU. Our hearts are full of emotions, and we want to say that YOU are the greatest blessing in Robert’s life. The outcome of the fight was successful because of YOU- because YOU have helped. YOU have made it easier for our family, as we could not do much from our end but offer endless prayers (fasting) to bless YOU throughout the process. So many organizations and individuals have reached out to Robert in so many ways (we can never imagine), we would like to ‘THANK YOU’ (in no particular order). Jack Thompson “Uncle Jack”

