Bill Moos says he likes the direction the Cougars are going with all their main revenue-generating sports. Some new facilities are also on the horizon for WSU athletics.

With the 2016-17 school year in the rearview mirror, the Washington State athletic department projects that it will end the 2017 fiscal year later this month with a $10.6 million budget deficit, but WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos and President Kirk Schulz have devised a plan to get the department back in the black by 2021.

For now, here are Moos’ reflections on how WSU’s main revenue-generating programs fared last season, what new facilities the Cougars are working on, and an update on the Pac-12 Network’s impasse with DirecTV.

The Seattle Times: You rolled over football coach Mike Leach’s contract again to keep him on a five-year deal. How would you evaluate Leach’s performance last season?

Bill Moos: Mike is on the five-year rollover (contract). I did roll that – I think that is somewhat of a no-brainer. And I’m really excited about this year. This is the first year since he’s been here, and really, in quite some time, that we’re gonna have junior and senior leadership. The first few years, our best players were our new players. They were pressed into action before, realistically, some of them should have been, but they’re great leaders for the program. I think we’ve got good morale with Cougar football this could be a real fun season for us. You look back now at (Leach’s) time here, and I would challenge anyone to say they’re not impressed. … Three bowl games in four years, averaging 8.5 wins per year the last couple years. I think we’re moving in a great direction in a very tough conference.

ST: Did coach Leach get a raise this year along with the $160,000 in raises that were divvied up among his assistants?

Moos: I was intent on getting the assistants and Mike raises. And I felt – and he would have agreed if we had conferred on it – that we wanted to make sure the assistants pool grew first because we lost a couple of very good coaches ( DL coach Joe Salave’a to Oregon, WR coach JaMarcus Shephard to Purdue). I think we’ve replaced them with very good coaches. But we had to grow within the conference, and the amount we were offering in our pool. In comparison (with other Pac-12 programs) we’re close to 10th with the salary pool. With Mike, we really haven’t had that discussion (of a raise). I’m going to look at where we are as we go into the season and see what we can do. He, with his great resume and record and the fact he’s done so many great things here, with his current salary, he’s in the middle third (among Pac-12 football coaches), and there’s some pretty high paid coaches in the conference. I’d like to get him up a ways, but nothing has happened.

ST: The Cougars men’s basketball team finished ninth in the Pac-12, 13-18 overall, 6-12 in conference play. You also rolled over basketball coach Ernie Kent’s contract this year. How would you evaluate what he did this past season?

Moos: I was pleased how Ernie came off the previous season. (Editorial note: WSU went 9-22 overall and 1-17 in Pac-12 play in the 2015-16 season.) That was not easy. We struggled a year ago. This past year we got back on track, we made some significant headway in a number of areas. … We had some nice victories along the way, though not as many as we would have liked. We’ve made some significant and I think impressive changes with our staff. And again, I am very excited with where we’re going to go. There was no question at the end of the year that I was going to roll Ernie’s contract because if you’re comfortable with direction of the program, it’s important for the prospects in the recruiting process to know that their coach is gonna be the one they chose to play for. As we changed the staff (Kent hired new assistants Ed Haskins and Bennie Seltzer), I felt it was extremely important in that sense that we had the stability of the program to attract the assistant coaches as well, not just the student-athletes.

ST: How did June Daugherty and women’s basketball make out? The WSU women lost to Georgia Tech in the semifinals of the WNIT and finished 16-20 overall.

Moos: June had an impressive year because of the injuries we sustained early on to arguably our best two to three players. We’d started off so strong, lost one (key player) but were still able to get big wins over UCLA and several others. What I felt she was able to do, along with her staff, was keep challenging them that ‘This is our team, this is who we’re gonna go to battle with. Who’s gonna step up? Who’s gonna fill this role or that one? … Some of it was happenstance to get that bid to WNIT. Fortunately, in our case there were six teams in our conference to go to NCAA tournament, so we were the first available by our regular season record. We got in it and gained confidence each game along the way. We had some tough road trips and before you know it we’re playing in the semifinal. I think that’s a great accomplishment. Now you look at that program going into next year – we’ve got everybody back including those who were injured, I would think we’re gonna get a real strong look when the preseason rankings come out in the conference.

ST: You’ve said you’re close to getting the $9.5 million baseball clubhouse project fully funded. How close is ‘close’ at this point?

Moos: We’ve got 90 percent of funds either in the bank or with signed pledges. To put that in monetary terms, we’re about a million short right now. I’m very proud of this hire too in Marty Lees and the talent he’s assembling here and the fact that we won four-straight Pac-12 series this year for the first time in 22 years. Lots of indicators here that show we made the right choice in these coaching hires. The Cougar baseball fraternity, which is one of the strongest on the coast, they hang together really tight. The number of those who have made gifts or pledges for that project is incredible. We have not had it approved yet and we need to get there. But I am confident that with the climate and feel in the program, we could be there very soon.

ST: Do you anticipate greenlighting that project by end of the calendar year?

Moos: I’m hopeful. There’s some steps that need to go through, first, with the funding model being in place. And then, with a project that big, approval from the president and of course the regents. You gotta go through some steps and that takes a bit of time but I’m hopeful that will occur in this calendar year.

ST: How about the indoor practice facility that you hope to build in the near future. Is that still in the works?

Moos: Well, we’ve really turned our focus onto baseball. We decided as a fundraising group that we needed to focus on one before the other. The baseball clubhouse was something we felt we dramatically need to show and prove that we’re making an investment in Cougar baseball. And the price tag was considerably less. We’re in the midst, about halfway through with phase two of our soccer project and it will be up and ready for this coming season, giving us arguably the best soccer facility in the Pac-12. We have a smaller project going in our swimming program – remodeled locker rooms and offices. We do have funding ready for that and that’s actual money in the bank. We’re hopeful that will get approved ASAP. Then baseball, and the last one really of magnitude is the indoor facility. Once we get baseball in place, our whole entire focus will be on the indoor facility.

ST: How much did you have to spend on the facilities upgrades for the swimming program?

Moos: $1.8 million. We have those funds secured and ready to put into the project. Everything on all these projects is private gifts. All privately raised.

ST: Will the swimming project be done by when the season starts next winter?

Moos: It’s ambitious to hope to have it done before they’re back practicing and competing. But I’m hopeful it’ll be in place and be well on its way by this time next year.

ST: You were at Pac-12 meetings in May. Is there any update on the Pac-12 media rights deal or the Pac-12 Network’s ongoing discussions to broker a deal with DirecTV?

Moos: I still think we’re doing some things very well with the Pac-12 Network. Are we where we want to be in regard to revenue production? And are we on par with our competitors in regard to other conferences, especially the SEC and Big Ten? No. But we would love to see an increase and we are hoping for the best. We did not get any guarantees or evidence that this was going to happen. However, there have been some changes made with the networks that I can’t really elaborate on, and I do sense a good energy. Here at WSU, the distribution and the fact that recruits and their parents are able to watch us play, has a great value to it. What we need to do is broaden the distribution, and certainly DirecTV and a couple others would help us there. But we’ve gotta continue to keep our fingers crossed.