Wide receiver River Cracraft is lost for the season due to a torn ACL, but everything will be OK, folks.

That’s the message Washington State’s players tried to send during Monday’s press conference.

“We’re doing a memoriam of River?” senior receiver Gabe Marks remarked. “It’s not like he’s not walking around the building. I saw him at workouts yesterday, and was like, ‘What’s up dude?’ He’s fine. He’s doing OK.”

Despite the optimism, the Cougars players did acknowledge that Cracraft is done for the year and will be missed. That in itself is a rarity for a program that does not talk about injuries. Ever.

“I just love the kid’s worth ethic and how he loves football,” quarterback Luke Falk said. “He’s an awesome player and I’m wishing he’s with us. I know he’s gonna make a speedy recovery and overcome this and get out there quicker than most.”

“He’s a great player and is still part of our team,” said WSU coach Mike Leach, though he added, “We don’t comment on injuries.”

Cracraft’s teammates were more than happy to share some of their fondest memories of the Cougars’ star slot receiver, though.

Marks recalled how he and Cracraft would get together in the summer to catch passes from Falk.

“I usually in the summer had to tell River, ‘You’re done. Let’s go home,’” Marks said. “He’d just be out there for hours catching passes and stuff like that. He cares so much about what he does. His whole life is football, really. My best memories are of telling River, ‘OK, you’re good enough. Let’s go home and watch some football or something.

“I’ve always been a big advocate of getting him some other hobbies. Because if it was up to him, he’d be in the building all day.”

Cracraft has not been made available to the media since he sustained his injury in the second half of WSU’s win over Cal last Saturday, but on Sunday night, he tweeted, “Wow, what a ride it’s been. I can’t thank Coug Nation enough for the love and support you have given me and my family throughout my time here. Thank you all so much. Go Cougs.”

Kyle Sweet and Robert Lewis will likely pick up most of Cracaft’s reps at the slot receiver position.

Sweet, specifically was called to action last season when Cracraft missed three games due to a stress fracture.

“He does his job really well. Catches the ball when we throw it to him,” Marks said. “He’s blocking better than he did last year. We expect him to come in and do his part. I have a lot of confidence in his ability. He should be fine.”

Sweet has played in every game this year and caught 18 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.