For months, Archbishop Murphy tackle Abe Lucas was a sound WSU commit. Then Beau Baldwin went to Cal, and now the Golden Bears are in hot pursuit of Lucas' pledge

Archbishop Murphy offensive tackle Abe Lucas has been committed to WSU since August, and his high school coach Jerry Jensen said in an interview with The Seattle Times this week that Lucas feels a sense of loyalty to Washington State because the Cougars were the first school to offer him a scholarship.

However, ever since Cal hired Beau Baldwin away from Eastern Washington to become its new offensive coordinator, the Golden Bears have pursued Lucas hard. Cal offered Lucas a scholarship a week ago, and Cal offensive line coach Steve Greatwood stopped by the Lucas home this week in hopes of persuading Lucas to take an official visit to Cal this weekend. Whether or not Lucas will visit Berkeley this weekend remains a mystery.

“Coming in this late, I think it’ll be pretty tough for Cal to make the type of connection the Cougs have with Abe,” Jensen said. “I think he obviously made a commitment to the Cougars. At that point in time, he didn’t have any other offers.

“But I think you never want to go through life with ‘what-if’s.’ I’ll encourage any kid who has opportunities to try to see as much as you can before you make a decision, so you don’t regret anything.”

For what it’s worth, the late decommitments of in-state linemen Joe Tryon (Hazen High, to UW) and Quazzel White (Tacoma), could ultimately strengthen Lucas’ resolve to stay with the Cougars, said Brandon Huffman, Scout.com’s National Recruiting Analyst.

“I think Lucas is staying, ‘Even though those guys are leaving, I have the chance to be the in-state hero. I think he stays as a result of them leaving,” Huffman said. “Otherwise, that will really hurt (the Cougs). If Lucas doesn’t visit Cal this weekend, I think they have him locked up. If he does, all bets are off.”

Lucas did not respond to requests for an interview this week.

Some other recruits to keep an eye on as WSU closes out the 2017 recruiting cycle this weekend:

Per Huffman, the Cougars are in the mix for a handful of other undecided recruits.

Reggie Roberson , a highly regarded three-star receiver from Horn High in Mesquite, Texas has whittled his finalist list to four: WSU, West Virginia, Utah and Illinois. Robertson will make his college decision in a ceremony at his high school on Monday at 4 p.m. P.T.

, a highly regarded three-star receiver from Horn High in Mesquite, Texas has whittled his finalist list to four: WSU, West Virginia, Utah and Illinois. Robertson will make his college decision in a ceremony at his high school on Monday at 4 p.m. P.T. Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.) athlete Michael Onyemaobi (6-1, 185 pounds) is a three-star prospect who will likely play safety in college. He’s got WSU, TCU and Nebraska on his final list though Huffman thinks he’ll end up at TCU.

(6-1, 185 pounds) is a three-star prospect who will likely play safety in college. He’s got WSU, TCU and Nebraska on his final list though Huffman thinks he’ll end up at TCU. Three-star Rancho Verde (Moreno Valley, Calif.) High receiver Bryan Thompson (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) has Utah, Oregon, Nebraska, WSU, Boise State and UCLA on his final list, but is thought to be leaning toward the Utes.

(6-foot-1, 185 pounds) has Utah, Oregon, Nebraska, WSU, Boise State and UCLA on his final list, but is thought to be leaning toward the Utes. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) High offensive tackle Jonathan Nathaniel (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is visiting WSU this weekend and has the Cougars high on his finalist list. Other contenders: San Diego State, UNLV, Arizona and Hawaii.

(6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is visiting WSU this weekend and has the Cougars high on his finalist list. Other contenders: San Diego State, UNLV, Arizona and Hawaii. Punahou (Hawaii) High defensive tackle Miki Suguturaga (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) is also expected to make a decision from a pool that includes WSU, Utah, Virginia and Vanderbilt.

(6-foot-5, 260 pounds) is also expected to make a decision from a pool that includes WSU, Utah, Virginia and Vanderbilt. Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) High four-star receiver Jamire Calvin (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) will likely select between WSU and Nebraska.

Update, Jan. 27, 10:50 a.m.: Jamire Calvin announced Friday morning that he has committed to Nebraska.