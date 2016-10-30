Players to watch for when WSU plays Arizona next Saturday

Opponent Outlook: WSU vs. Arizona (2-6 overall, 0-5 Pac-12)

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium (Pac-12 Network)

Coach/record: Rich Rodriguez (35-26 at Arizona – fifth season) Rodriguez came to Arizona after an unsuccessful stint at Michigan, and is still best-known for his work at West Virginia, where he took the Mountaineers to a Sugar Bowl and three Gator Bowls from 2001-07.

Early line: Washington State is favored by 16 points

Last Season: The Cougars went up 14-0 in Tucson, but almost let the Wildcats nip them at the end when Arizona had a 14-point rally of its own in the second quarter to keep things interesting. Luke Fak had 514 passing yards and Gabe Marks caught four of Falk’s five touchdown passes in the win.

Last Week: The Wildcats were no match for a Stanford offense powered by a resurgent Christian McCaffrey, who had three rushing touchdowns to beat Arizona in Tucson in a 34-10 win.

Star Players:

QB Brandon Dawkins: Dawkins, an explosive sophomore, started at quarterback for the Wildcats against Stanford and threw for 116 yards and a touchdown before he was replaced by Anu Solomon. Who starts against the Cougars is still a mystery. Both quarterbacks have been injured for portions of the season though, so at least Rodriguez has options now.

RB Samajie Grant: Arizona has had the worst luck with injuries this year. The Wildcats lost their top two backs – Nick Wilson and J.J. Taylor to injury – before converted receiver Tyrell Johnson was also hurt. Grant is the next man up. He had 19 carries for 64 yards against Stanford.

WR Trey Griffey: Griffey, a senior, has 19 catches for 360 yards and two receiving touchdowns – one of which he caught against Stanford. But the Wildcats haven’t had much of a passing game, and are averaging 198.6 passing yards per game this season.

FS Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: The freshman safety has made quite the impact for the Wildcats. Flannigan-Fowles has started eight games for Arizona and leads the team with 51 total tackles. He also has four pass breakups and two interceptions.

CB Jace Whittaker: Whittaker, a sophomore cornerback, earned a starting role this season after playing in 11 games in 2015. So far, he’s been effective in the secondary, leading the defense with 10 pass breakups. He also has one interception on the year and 21 solo tackles.

By the numbers:

99 – Points Arizona has scored in Pac-12 games. Wildcats are the only Pac-12 team that has yet to score 100 points in Pac-12 play.

5 – number of pass completions Arizona had against Stanford.