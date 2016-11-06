Who to watch for when the Cal Bears come to Martin Stadium to take on the Cougars on Saturday

Opponent Outlook: WSU vs. Cal (4-5 overall, 2-4 Pac-12)

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium (ESPN)

Coach/record: Sonny Dykes (18-28 at Cal – fourth year) Dykes, the son of longtime Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, is a Mike Leach disciple who brought the Air Raid to Cal but put his own spin on it. The Golden Bears’ offense is now known as the Bear Raid.

Early line: Washington State is favored by 16 points

Last Season: WSU was the underdog against No. 24 Cal in Berkeley last year, and even though the Cougars got out to a 21-7 lead, the Bears roared back led by quarterback Jared Goff, who threw two touchdowns late in the third quarter that ultimately made the difference in Cal’s 34-28 win.

Last Week: The Bears got drubbed 66-27 by the Huskies at home in a game that guaranteed the Pac-12 North crown will reside in the state of Washington this year. The 66 points allowed by Cal’s defense tied a modern era school record for most points allowed in a game.

Star Players

QB Davis Webb: Webb played for Mike Leach protégé Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech before joining Cal as a graduate transfer this year, and he’s picked up right where Jared Goff left off. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior commands the nation’s fifth-leading passing offense, but he’s coming off a tough outing against UW in which he threw three interceptions and a lone touchdown on 23 of 47 passing for 262 yards.

RB Khalfani Muhammad: Muhammad, a senior, leads all active Cal plays in almost every offensive category, including rushing yards (1,894), receptions (46), receiving yards (469), touchdowns (14), all-purpose yards (4,188), kick returns (83) and kick return yards (1,825). However, he can be contained. UW held him to 34 yards on 8 carries.

WR Chad Hansen: After missing two games due to an ankle injury, Chad Hansen, the Pac-12’s leading receiver, was back in action last week against the Huskies. He led the Bears’ attack with five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in its loss to UW. Hansen, Webb’s favorite target, is now tied for sixth on Cal’s single season TD reception list, with nine receiving scores on the year.

LB Devante Downs: Downs, a junior, has been Cal’s more productive defender this year. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Will linebacker leads the Golden Bears’ defense with 59 total tackles, including three for loss. He also has two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry this year.

DE Cameron Saffle: Saffle sacked UW QB Jake Browning once last week, and tops Cal’s defense with 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss on the year. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, the sophomore pass rusher is a first year starter who’s shown a ton of long-term potential.

By the numbers:

52 – Number of explosive plays Cal has made this season, defined as gains of 20 or more yards.

30 – Number of touchdowns Webb has thrown this year, best in Pac-12