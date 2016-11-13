Who to watch for when WSU plays Colorado at Folsom Field on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Opponent Outlook:

No. 20 WSU at. No. 12 Colorado (8-2 overall, 6-1 Pac-12)

When/where: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Folsom Field, Boulder, Colo. (Fox Sports 1)

Coach/record: Mike MacIntyre (18-29 at Colorado – fourth year) MacIntyre is the son of former Vanderbilt coach George MacIntyre and he counts Bill Parcells and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe among his mentors. MacIntyre has a defensive background and was Cutcliffe’s defensive coordinator at Duke before he was hired as San Jose State’s head coach in 2010. MacIntyre led the Spartans to a 10-2 record and Western Athletic Conference championship before leaving for Colorado after the 2012 season.

Early line: Washington State is a 4.5-point underdog

Last Season: Colorado played the Cougars without starting quarterback Sefo Liufau, who was out with an injury when the Buffaloes visited Pullman on Nov. 21, 2015. Still, the Cougars suffered a huge loss in the game when Luke Falk was taken off the field on a backboard in the third quarter after taking a huge hit from Samson Kafovalu. Falk ultimately sustained a concussion and had to sit out the next game – WSU’s Apple Cup matchup against the Huskies.

Last Week: The16th-ranked Buffaloes smashed Arizona 49-24, scoring 28-unanswered points in the second and third quarters to go up 42-10 by the start of the final quarter of play.

Star Players:

QB Sefo Liufau: Liufau has suffered numerous injuries throughout his career at Colorado and didn’t play against WSU last year. But the Buffs’ senior quarterback is healthy now and raring to go. He threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth in Colorado’s win against Ariona last week.

RB Phillip Lindsay: Colorado’s junior running back gives the Buffs tremendous balance on offense. He leads Colorado with 13 rushing touchdowns this season and is coming off a 119-yard rushing performance against Arizona. Lindsay has 937 rushing yards on the season and will more than likely break the 1,000-yard mark against WSU.

WR Shay Fields: Fields, a junior, is the Buffs’ most explosive offensive player. He’s averaging 17.7 yards per reception, and has a team-high eight touchdown grabs on the season.

OLB Jimmie Gilbert: Gilbert is Colorado’s turnover machine. He leads the nation with five forced fumbles and also has a team-high 8.5 sacks this season, including two against Arizona last week. WSU has not given up any sacks in its last two games. Can Gilbert get through the Cougars’ offensive line?

ILB Kenneth Olugbode: With nine tackles against Arizona, Olugbode broke the 100-tackle mark for the season and now tops the Colorado defense with 102 total tackles. Olugbode, a senior from San Jose, Calif. is a three-year starter and one of the Buffaloes’ most experienced defenders.

By the numbers:

2002 — Saturday’s showdown between No. 20 WSU and No. 12 Colorado will be the first game between ranked teams at Folsom Field since 2002.

5 – Number of players who’ve thrown passes for Colorado this year

6 – Number of opponents Colorado has held to 16 points or less this season,