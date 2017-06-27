WSU quarterback Luke Falk could have a long career as an NFL starter, says NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk’s overall skillset is similar to that of Washington’s Kirk Cousins, says NFL Network scout Daniel Jeremiah, who wrote a detailed scouting report on Falk Tuesday afternoon.

That bodes well for the Cougars’ record-setting senior quarterback because Cousins’ career trajectory has been on an upswing ever since he entered the NFL.

Cousins was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft and ultimately outplayed Robert Griffin III to win the starting job. He’s started 32 games for Washington since 2015, and last season, he led Washington to an NFC East title, led the NFL with a 69.8 completion percentage and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

NFL Network’s Jeremiah broke down Falk’s tape recently and drew several parallels between Cousins and the Cougars’ starting quarterback.

Jeremiah says Falk and Cousins, who was a starter and team captain at Michigan State before he got to the NFL, have similar maturity and leadership abilities, both played four years of college football, and helped “elevate” their programs.

He also concluded that the senior from Logan Utah made the right decision to return to WSU for his final season of college eligibility.

If Falk had opted to declare early for the 2017 NFL Draft, “I believe he would have been selected in the first two rounds,” writes Jeremiah.

But, Falk’s return for his senior year will allow him the opportunity to get more reps and show scouts that he can read defenses and make calls at the line of scrimmage.

Falk’s strengths?

According to Jeremiah: he’s “quick to scan and throw with anticipation,” he plays with a “calm, firm base” and a “quick release,” has “tremendous touch” and has handled his responsibilities in Mike Leach’s system very well.

Falk’s weaknesses?

Falk’s ability to throw with anticipation has helped to compensate for his lack of elite arm strength, Jeremiah says. But, it wouldn’t hurt the quarterback to continue to hone that arm strength between now and the 2018 NFL Draft.

It’s no secret that Falk isn’t much of a scrambler. And, as Jeremiah notes, he’ll also have to dismiss the notion that he’s a “system quarterback and answer the usual questions about whether his stats are inflated because he played in Leach’s Air Raid system.

Ultimately, “if Falk can add a little strength, I think he’s going to be a long-term starter at the next level,” Jeremiah wrote.

At 6-foot-4, Falk played at about 215 pounds last season, but has made a concerted effort to add muscle this offseason. By the end of spring ball, he was up to 226 pounds, much of which was bulk he added to his core lower body to help make him sturdier and to generate more power and speed.