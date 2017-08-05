Mike Leach, as usual, has a funny answer for a random question he was asked after practice Saturday

LEWISTON — What’s the weirdest thing Washington State’s Mike Leach has ever been asked to autograph?

Why, he’s glad you asked. As always, Leach had a ready answer for this most unusual of questions after practice on Saturday afternoon.

I’ll just let the transcript of his answer speak for itself because, really, it’s too good to paraphrase.

Leach:

The strangest thing I ever autographed? OK there’s this lady, older lady, and there was an autograph signing. There was a whole group and you could tell they’re all family. The kids were in their thirties or so. Grown kids. They’re laughing as they get up, kinda like they got a secret or inside joke. So I’m thinking, “Well what’s this?” And there’s this bra, and I mean, this bra is huge. The kid puts the bra on the table and goes, “Can you sign my mom’s bra?” and behind, there was this older lady laughing and being a good sport with her kids, and it was clearly her bra, OK? And I mean this bra was gigantic. So, anything for the fans, and of course I signed a bra. So mom and the kids had something to talk about I guess.”

Mic drop.