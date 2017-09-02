The Cougars open the season against a Big Sky team for the third-straight year. What will it take for them to shake the opening day jinx and beat Montana State?

WSU Gameday

Cougars vs. Montana State

WSU Players to watch:

QB Luke Falk – 89 career TD

WR Tavares Martin Jr. – 728 rec yards, 2016

RB James Williams – 933 total yards, 2016

MLB Peyton Pelluer – 93 tackles, 2016

NT Dan Ekuale – 10.5 career TFL

7:30 p.m., Fox Sports One

MSU Players to watch:

QB Chris Murray – 12 rush TD, 2016

WR Mitchell Herbert – 3 rec TD, 2016

LB Mac Bignell – 97 tackles, 2016

SS Bryson McCabe – 9 pass breakups, 2016

WSU’S KEYS TO THE GAME:

Start fast

The Cougars can’t afford to start out sluggish the way they have in their last two contests against Big Sky teams. If this one is to be won, they need to come out the tunnel showing they mean business.

Force MSU into the air

Montana State quarterback Chris Murray has improved as a passer – or so his coaches say – but his first inclination is always to run. If the Cougars can force him to throw the ball, that will play to their strengths and Murray’s weaknesses.

Get after the quarterback

The Cougars’ defense spent this whole offseason saying they want to get better at rushing the passer. With Hercules Mata’afa back on the defensive line, and Dan Ekuale now installed as the permanent nose tackle, they need to take an aggressive approach against an offensive line that’s breaking in new starters at center and right guard.

Air it out

The Bobcats are breaking in two new defensive backs – cornerback Damien Washington and free safety JoJo Henderson. This seems like the perfect opportunity for the Cougars’ retooled receiving corps to try and assert its dominance.

Prediction: WSU 52, MSU 21