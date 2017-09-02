The Cougars open the season against a Big Sky team for the third-straight year. What will it take for them to shake the opening day jinx and beat Montana State?
WSU Gameday
Cougars vs. Montana State
WSU Players to watch:
QB Luke Falk – 89 career TD
WR Tavares Martin Jr. – 728 rec yards, 2016
RB James Williams – 933 total yards, 2016
Most Read Stories
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- ‘You need to leave’: This is not my Central District | My Take
- What we learned from the Seahawks' win over the Raiders in their final preseason game
MLB Peyton Pelluer – 93 tackles, 2016
NT Dan Ekuale – 10.5 career TFL
7:30 p.m., Fox Sports One
MSU Players to watch:
QB Chris Murray – 12 rush TD, 2016
WR Mitchell Herbert – 3 rec TD, 2016
LB Mac Bignell – 97 tackles, 2016
SS Bryson McCabe – 9 pass breakups, 2016
WSU’S KEYS TO THE GAME:
Start fast
The Cougars can’t afford to start out sluggish the way they have in their last two contests against Big Sky teams. If this one is to be won, they need to come out the tunnel showing they mean business.
Force MSU into the air
Montana State quarterback Chris Murray has improved as a passer – or so his coaches say – but his first inclination is always to run. If the Cougars can force him to throw the ball, that will play to their strengths and Murray’s weaknesses.
Get after the quarterback
The Cougars’ defense spent this whole offseason saying they want to get better at rushing the passer. With Hercules Mata’afa back on the defensive line, and Dan Ekuale now installed as the permanent nose tackle, they need to take an aggressive approach against an offensive line that’s breaking in new starters at center and right guard.
Air it out
The Bobcats are breaking in two new defensive backs – cornerback Damien Washington and free safety JoJo Henderson. This seems like the perfect opportunity for the Cougars’ retooled receiving corps to try and assert its dominance.
Prediction: WSU 52, MSU 21
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.