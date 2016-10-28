What the Washington State Cougars have to do to beat Oregon State
WSU Cougars vs. Oregon State
WSU Players to watch
QB Luke Falk – 19 TD passes
RB Jamal Morrow – 6.1 ypc
WR Gabe Marks – 7 TD rec
LB Peyton Pelluer – 46 tackles
DE Hercules Mata’afa – 9.5 TFL
Oregon State Players to watch
QB Marcus McMaryion – 2 INT
RB Artavis Pierce – 2 rush TD
WR Victor Bolden – 9.5 yards per receptions
S Devin Chappell – 51 tackles
CB Treston Decoud – 4 pass breakups
TV Info: 7:45 p.m. ESPN2
WSU’s Key to the Game
Run them ragged
The Beavers have a respectable pass defense (No. 21st nationally) but are leaky against the run (114th nationally). Opposing running backs have averaged 231 rush yards and two touchdowns per game against Oregon State this season. Expect the Cougars to go back to the three-headed running back monster that has worked so well for them this season. Jamal Morrow, Gerard Wicks and James Williams could have a big day combined.
Play a complete game
In their last wins against UCLA and Arizona State, the Cougs have escaped by the skin of their teeth, giving up 25 fourth quarter points in their last two games combined. The Cougs have to get back to the way they play in Games 4 and 5 against Oregon and Stanford, finish off opponents, and stop letting teams back into games late.
Rush, rush, rush
Oregon State quarterback Marcus McMaryion started the season third on the depth chart but has been pressed into duty after injuries to the Beavers’ top two quarterbacks. McMcMaryion is making his third career start. If the Cougs can get to McMaryion early and keep him from getting comfortable, they basically force the Beavers to become one-dimensional and depend on their run game.
Win the battle up front
The Cougars will be playing their first game this season without senior nose tackle Robert Barber, who has been suspended through July 2017. How well his backup, redshirt sophomore Ngalu Tapa, handles his new starting role remains to be seen. But Tapa’s performance will be crucial against an Oregon State offensive line that features four returning starters including Marysville native Dustin Stanton at right guard.
Prediction: WSU 45, Oregon State 21
