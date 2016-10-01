Here's what the Cougars have to do to beat Oregon and open their Pac-12 slate on the right note

WSU Cougars vs. Oregon

WSU Players to watch

QB Luke Falk – 11 TD passes

WR Gabe Marks – 80.7 rec yards/game

RB James Williams – 46.7 rush yards/game

FS Shalom Luani – 2 INT

DE Hercules Mata’afa – 3.5 TFL

Oregon Players to watch

QB Dakota Prukop – 295 pass yards/game

RB Royce Freeman – 108.3 rush yards/game

WR Darren Carrington – 3 rec TD

DB Tyree Robinson – 22 tackles

LB Troy Dye – 5.5 TFL

TV Info: 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network

WSU’s Keys to the Game:

Start fast

The Cougars have collectively hit the snooze button a few too many times through the first quarter of the season. It’s time for them to show that they can start fast and finish a game strong.

Make tackles

It sounds so elementary, but the Cougars’ defense needs to wrap up on tackles if it hopes to contain Royce Freeman and the Ducks’ army of offensive playmakers. The Cougars admitted this week that they didn’t do a great job tackling last year. That needs to change.

Work the tailbacks

Like everyone else the Cougars have faced, Oregon will be expecting a full aerial onslaught. But the Cougars have polished that running game since the last time these two teams met, and they shouldn’t be afraid to keep the Ducks honest with a healthy mix of plays incorporating the talents of their triumvirate of effective running backs – James Williams, Gerard Wicks and Jamal Morrow.

Air it out

Working those tailbacks should in theory open things up for Luke Falk and his receivers, right? Colorado showed last week that Oregon’s pass defense is suspect. The Ducks rank 96th and have allowed opposing quarterbacks an average of 257.8 yards per game. If the WSU offense hits its stride early, this should be a barnburner.

Prediction: WSU 45, Oregon 42