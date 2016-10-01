Here's what the Cougars have to do to beat Oregon and open their Pac-12 slate on the right note
WSU Cougars vs. Oregon
WSU Players to watch
QB Luke Falk – 11 TD passes
WR Gabe Marks – 80.7 rec yards/game
RB James Williams – 46.7 rush yards/game
FS Shalom Luani – 2 INT
Most Read Stories
- No. 10 Huskies rout No. 7 Stanford 44-6
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin says he's gotten death threats for social activism efforts WATCH
- Stanford at Washington: Live updates as No. 10 Huskies host No. 7 Cardinal in Pac-12 showdown
- Crew rescues 4 after Kenmore Air crash off Lopez Island
- UW game day: What to watch for when the Huskies host No. 7 Stanford
DE Hercules Mata’afa – 3.5 TFL
Oregon Players to watch
QB Dakota Prukop – 295 pass yards/game
RB Royce Freeman – 108.3 rush yards/game
WR Darren Carrington – 3 rec TD
DB Tyree Robinson – 22 tackles
LB Troy Dye – 5.5 TFL
TV Info: 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network
WSU’s Keys to the Game:
Start fast
The Cougars have collectively hit the snooze button a few too many times through the first quarter of the season. It’s time for them to show that they can start fast and finish a game strong.
Make tackles
It sounds so elementary, but the Cougars’ defense needs to wrap up on tackles if it hopes to contain Royce Freeman and the Ducks’ army of offensive playmakers. The Cougars admitted this week that they didn’t do a great job tackling last year. That needs to change.
Work the tailbacks
Like everyone else the Cougars have faced, Oregon will be expecting a full aerial onslaught. But the Cougars have polished that running game since the last time these two teams met, and they shouldn’t be afraid to keep the Ducks honest with a healthy mix of plays incorporating the talents of their triumvirate of effective running backs – James Williams, Gerard Wicks and Jamal Morrow.
Air it out
Working those tailbacks should in theory open things up for Luke Falk and his receivers, right? Colorado showed last week that Oregon’s pass defense is suspect. The Ducks rank 96th and have allowed opposing quarterbacks an average of 257.8 yards per game. If the WSU offense hits its stride early, this should be a barnburner.
Prediction: WSU 45, Oregon 42
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.