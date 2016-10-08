Here's what the WSU Cougars have to do to snap an eight-game losing streak against Stanford
WSU Cougars vs. Stanford
WSU Players to watch
QB Luke Falk – 12 TD passes
RB Jamal Morrow – 99.5 all purpose yards/game
WR Gabe Marks – 5 TD rec
DE Hercules Mata’afa – 7.0 TKL
NT Robert Barber – 2 sacks
Stanford Players to watch
QB Ryan Burns – 63.3 completion percentage
RB Christian McCaffrey – 121.2 yards/game
WR Michael Rector – 4 TD total
DE Solomon Thomas – 3.5 TFL
S Zach Hoffpauir – 21 tackles
TV Info: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
WSU’s Keys to the Game
Light up the scoreboard
If the Cougars can score early and often and keep the pressure on, Stanford will be forced to get away from what it does best on offense – run the ball – and take to the air to chase some points.
Unleash the three-headed RB beast
The Cougars saw unprecedented success in their running game last week, scoring six rushing touchdowns thanks to Jamal Morrow, James Williams and Gerard Wicks. With three equally talented backs, WSU doesn’t have to worry about slumps or fatigue because it’ll always be able to find someone with a hot hand. So expect them to work the run game again to open up some downfield room for Falk’s receivers.
Dominate in the trenches
The left side of Stanford’s offensive line features two first-year starters, and is more vulnerable than it has been in years past. If Hercules Mata’afa can lead the Cougars’ pass rush the way he did against Oregon, that will go a long way toward keep the Cardinal’s offense off-kilter.
Bottle up McCaffrey
The Stanford offense runs through Heisman finalist tailback Christian McCaffrey. Coming off a solid performance in which they limited the damage Oregon RB Royce Freeman could do, the Cougars’ defense needs to take the same approach against McCaffrey, flock to the ball, and give him little or no running room.
Prediction: WSU 28, Stanford 23
