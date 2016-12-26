A look at what WSU has to do to beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27

WSU Cougars vs. Minnesota

WSU Players to watch:

QB Luke Falk – 37 pass TD

WR Gabe Marks – 13 TD rec

RB Gerard Wicks – 13 TD

LB Peyton Pelluer – 89 tackles

DL Hercules Mata’afa – 12.5 TFL

Minnesota Players to watch:

QB Mitch Leidner –10 rush TD

WR Drew Wolitarsky – 787 rec yards

LB Jonathan Celestin – 79 tackles

CB Jalen Myrick – 9 pass breakups

K Emmit Carpenter – 21 of 23 on field goals

TV info: 4 p.m., ESPN

WSU’s Keys to the Game

Corral the running quarterback

Minnesota’s senior quarterback Mitch Leidner has struggled with accuracy this season (56.4 completion percentage, 12 INT, 7 passing TD) but he’s been effective with his feet, having scored 10 rushing TDs. The Cougars’ defense needs to do a better job corralling Leidner than it did against the last effective running quarterback it faced – Colorado’s Sefo Liufao, who had 108 rush yards and three running touchdowns against WSU.

Exploit the imbalance in the Gopher secondary

On one side of the field, the Gophers will have senior cornerback Jalen Myrick, a potential mid-round NFL draft pick and the steadiest player in Minnesota’s secondary. On the other side, however, Minnesota will likely start true freshman Coney Durr in place of starter KiAnte Hardin, who was one of the 10 players suspended as part of the school’s sexual assault investigation. The Golden Gophers are also missing starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and backup cornerbacks Ray Buford and Antonio Shenault. You know WSU quarterback Luke Falk is taking notes.

Get off to a fast start

Minnesota has allowed only 96 points in the first half this season – that’s an average of eight first half points per game. The Gophers rank 32nd nationally, giving up an average of 22.9 points per game this year, which means that while the Gophers’ sputtering offense will struggle to keep up with WSU, the Cougars will need to get things going early to clinch a win against a solid Gophers defense.

Win up front

Big defensive tackle Steve Richardson (6-foot, 300 pounds) and linebacker Blake Cashman have proved to be Minnesota’s best pass rushers this season, combining for 19.5 tackles for loss, including 13.5 sacks. But the Cougars’ offensive line boasts Outland Trophy finalist Cody O’Connell, and, as a unit, was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award that goes to the best offensive line in college football.

Prediction: WSU 38, Minnesota 28