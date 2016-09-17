It's been a rough week for the Cougars. Here's what they have to do to beat Idaho
WSU Cougars vs. Idaho
WSU Players to watch
QB Luke Falk – 449 ypg passing
WR Gabe Marks –3 TD rec
WR Tavares Martin – 96 rec ypg
FS Shalom Luani – 2 INT
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
DE Hercules Mata’afa – 3.5 TFL
Idaho Players to watch
QB Matt Linehan – 315 total pass yards
RB Aaron Duckworth – 2 rush TD
MLB Tony Lashley – 15 tackles
SLB Kaden Elliss – 15 tackles
P Austin Rehkow – 47.2 career yards per punt average
TV Info: 11 a.m., Pac-12 Network
WSU’s Keys to the Game:
Shake off the distractions
WSU has started painfully slow in its last two games. Despite all the off field distractions that unfolded this week, the Cougars have to come out the tunnel focused and motivated. They need to play hard and fast and be ready to pound Idaho in every phase of the game. That’s really all there is to it.
Minimize stupid penalties
WSU has committed 20 penalties in the first two weeks of the season. This is the sort of thing Leach points to when he talks about a lack of focus. The Cougs need to be more disciplined and eliminated necessary penalties to ensure they don’t get behind the chains.
Rattle Linehan
UW’s defense really made Idaho QB Matt Linehan uncomfortable last week, sacking him four times. Idaho went to a quarterback timeshare in the second half, playing both Gunnar Amos and Mason Petrino. If the Cougs’ defense can rush the passer effectively, Idaho won’t be able to do much on offense.
Make short field goals
The Cougars are currently 0-for-2 on field goals this year, and have incidentally lost two games by a score of three points each. Erik Powell missed a 38-yard attempt against EWU, and had a 39-yard attempt against Boise State blocked. Powell needs to start making some of these mid-range kicks.
Prediction: WSU 35, Idaho 10
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.