It's been a rough week for the Cougars. Here's what they have to do to beat Idaho

WSU Cougars vs. Idaho

WSU Players to watch

QB Luke Falk – 449 ypg passing

WR Gabe Marks –3 TD rec

WR Tavares Martin – 96 rec ypg

FS Shalom Luani – 2 INT

DE Hercules Mata’afa – 3.5 TFL

Idaho Players to watch

QB Matt Linehan – 315 total pass yards

RB Aaron Duckworth – 2 rush TD

MLB Tony Lashley – 15 tackles

SLB Kaden Elliss – 15 tackles

P Austin Rehkow – 47.2 career yards per punt average

TV Info: 11 a.m., Pac-12 Network

WSU’s Keys to the Game:

Shake off the distractions

WSU has started painfully slow in its last two games. Despite all the off field distractions that unfolded this week, the Cougars have to come out the tunnel focused and motivated. They need to play hard and fast and be ready to pound Idaho in every phase of the game. That’s really all there is to it.

Minimize stupid penalties

WSU has committed 20 penalties in the first two weeks of the season. This is the sort of thing Leach points to when he talks about a lack of focus. The Cougs need to be more disciplined and eliminated necessary penalties to ensure they don’t get behind the chains.

Rattle Linehan

UW’s defense really made Idaho QB Matt Linehan uncomfortable last week, sacking him four times. Idaho went to a quarterback timeshare in the second half, playing both Gunnar Amos and Mason Petrino. If the Cougs’ defense can rush the passer effectively, Idaho won’t be able to do much on offense.

Make short field goals

The Cougars are currently 0-for-2 on field goals this year, and have incidentally lost two games by a score of three points each. Erik Powell missed a 38-yard attempt against EWU, and had a 39-yard attempt against Boise State blocked. Powell needs to start making some of these mid-range kicks.

Prediction: WSU 35, Idaho 10