Arizona State has the country's worst pass defense and WSU has the country's seventh-best passing offense. The Cougars could put up a lot of points in Tempe, Ariz.
WSU Cougars vs. Arizona State
WSU Players to watch
QB Luke Falk – 16 TD passes
RB Gerard Wicks – 7 rush TD
WR River Cracraft – 391 rec yds
DE Hercules Mata’afa – 9.5 TFL
FS Shalom Luani – 3 INT
Arizona State Players to watch
QB Manny Wilkins – 4 rush TD, 6 pass TD
RB Demario Richard – 70.7 rush yards per game
WR Tim White – 75 rec yards per game
LB Salamo Fiso – 20 solo tackles
K Zane Gonzalez – career long 59 yard FG
TV Info: 7 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
WSU’s Keys to the Game
Exploit Mismatches
Arizona State’s defense is vulnerable in the middle, especially if the Sun Devils’ linebackers find themselves having to drop into coverage against WSU’s skilled receivers. If the Cougars can exploit this mismatch in ability, the Sun Devils will be hard pressed to stop them. Arizona State has given up an average of 384 passing yards per game and its pass defense is worst in the Pac-12.
Make life tough for Wilkins
QB Manny Wilkins has nursed a foot injury over the last couple of weeks and he has not practiced much this week. He’s still expected to play, but his mobility will be limited and he’ll be forced to make plays through the air. If WSU’s Speed D can keep the pressure on Wilkins, he’ll have a tough night.
Stuff the run
Arizona State has not been able to run the ball effectively since Wilkins got hurt. The Sun Devils had 50 rushing yards against Colorado and 79 against UCLA. If WSU’s defense can keep Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage ineffective, the Sun Devil offense will be running on fumes.
Don’t let it get close
Arizona State’s biggest weapon might well be its kicker. Zane Gonzalez is the most successful kicker in NCAA history. He’s made 92 career field goals and has kicked three 50-plus yard field goals this year, including one from 59 yards out against Colorado. If the Sun Devils need a game-winning field goal, this man can deliver.
Prediction: WSU 42, ASU 28
