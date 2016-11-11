When the Cougars and Golden Bears face off, it's always a high-scoring affair. Here's what WSU has to do to beat Cal

Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

No. 23 WSU Cougars vs. Cal

WSU Players to watch:

QB Luke Falk – 28 TD

WR Gabe Marks – 10 TD

WR Tavares Martin Jr. – 7 TD

FS Shalom Luani – 4 INT

CB Marcellus Pippins – 5 pass breakups

 

Cal Players to watch

QB Davis Webb – 36 TD

WR Chad Hansen – 9 TD

RB Khalfani Muhammad – 81 rush ypg

S Khari Vanderbilt – 60 tackles

DE Cameron Saffle – 6 TFL

 

TV Info: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

 

WSU’s Keys to the Game:

Show ‘em what’s different this year

Even Cal coach Sonny Dykes concedes that the biggest difference in WSU’s play this season has been the improvement of its defense, which ranks 39th nationally in total defense, and has allowed an average of 373.1 yards per game. If the Cougars can at least stymie Cal’s offense, they’ll reduce the chance of this turning into another 60-59 shootout.

Find a rhythm fast

After failing to score a first quarter touchdown in nearly a month, the Cougars finally broke their slump last week and scoring 24 unanswered points in the first quarter. If they can reel off the points against a questionable Cal defense, it’ll be tough for the Bears to keep up.

Keep Falk’s jersey clean

The Cougars’ offensive line did a solid job against Arizona, allowing zero sacks for the first time this season. But the Wildcats didn’t blitz much – surprisingly. Cal is expected to be a little more blitz happy. Can the line keep Luke Falk upright for a second-straight game?

Limit big plays

The Cougars’ defense has been pretty solid, but they’ve given up a couple of chunk yardage plays in every game. The Bears are explosive offensively and have 52 explosive plays – of 20 yards or more – this season. Cougars, beware!

Prediction: WSU 48, Cal 34

Stefanie Loh: sloh@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @StefanieLoh. Stef Loh has covered college football in four conferences on both coasts, but her heart has always been rooted in the Pacific Northwest. She joined The Seattle Times in August 2015. She loves wine tasting, Olympic weightlifting, fall colors and college football Saturdays.