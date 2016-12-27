The Cougars shot themselves in the foot on multiple occasions, failed to capitalize on some early opportunities and allowed Minnesota to sneak up and beat them at the end.

SAN DIEGO — The play that epitomized Washington State’s 17-12 Holiday Bowl defeat against underdog Minnesota occurred with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

On third-and-eight from WSU’s 13-yard line, Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner — who was 5 of 12 for 70 passing yards at that point — lofted the ball up toward the end zone, a floater of a pass the Cougars’ defensive backs gazed at longingly.

Dropping in coverage, right cornerback Marcellus Pippins reached up, and until his right hand connected with the ball it looked like it would be an interception and WSU’s second take-away of the game.

But it wasn’t to be. Pippins’ outstretched hand hit the ball but he couldn’t come down with it. Instead, he inadvertently tipped it into the hands of Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks, who scored on the world’s most unlikely 13-yard touchdown to put the Golden Gophers up 10-6 with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

That’s the way the night unfolded for the Cougars, who shot themselves in the foot on multiple occasions, failed to capitalize on some early opportunities and allowed Minnesota to sneak up and beat them at the end.

That lucky touchdown stood as Minnesota’s most effective offensive play until the final three minutes of the game, when Rodney Smith broke through the Cougars’ defense and scored on a 9-yard touchdown run that proved to be the difference.

WSU’s usually entertaining offense was downright offensive at Qualcomm Stadium on Tuesday night. In total, the Cougars punted eight times and managed only a season-low 303 offensive yards in a surprisingly low-scoring affair that produced more punts (15) and penalties (17) than third-down conversions (10) from both teams combined.

Luke Falk went 30 of 51 for 264 yards and the Cougars didn’t manage a touchdown until the final 19 seconds of the game, when Falk connected with Kyle Sweet on an 8-yarder. Down 17-12, WSU attempted a two-point conversion, but Falk’s pass to C.J. Dimry fell incomplete.

However, Minnesota defensive back Duke McGhee was penalized for targeting, and the Cougars got another crack at the two-point conversion. After one offensive false start, and one defensive offsides penalty, the final attempt came up short with Robert Lewis catching the ball a yard shy of the end zone.

Despite their offensive ineptitude, the Cougars stayed within striking distance of the Golden Gophers until the final three minutes of the game, when on fourth-and-six from the 45, Falk was intercepted by backup safety Adekinle Ayinde.

Ayinde initially appeared to run the ball back for a 52-yard score, but the official review showed he’d stepped out of bounds at the 31-yard line.

Still, the overturned score merely prolonged the inevitable for WSU, which allowed Smith to score on the Gophers’ drive.

Minnesota, which made national headlines earlier this month when its players announced a boycott to protest the suspensions of 10 teammates in relation to a sexual assault investigation, took the field against the Cougars without starting cornerback KiAnte Hardin and starting safety Antoine Winfield.

But judging by how the Cougars’ offense performed, the Gophers did just fine with their backups in the defensive secondary. By the end of the first half, all the Cougars had to show for themselves were two field goals from two sputtering offensive drives.

Erik Powell’s first 26-yard field goal came on WSU’s opening drive, and was Plan B after Lewis got his hands on a third-and-goal pass from Falk in the right corner of the end zone but couldn’t quite hold on to the ball.

Powell’s second field goal came on WSU’s final drive of the first half — once again Plan B after what appeared to be a 23-yard reception by Dimry was called back because the official review showed Dimry did not come down in possession of the ball.

A clean reception from Dimry would have made it first-and-goal from the Minnesota 1. Instead, the Cougars got fourth-and-22 from the 24-yard line and once again had to trot out the kicker.

Perplexingly, however, those were the highlights of a rough first half that saw WSU go 2 of 9 on third-down conversions. Minnesota’s No. 23-ranked defense held the nation’s No. 2 passing offense into a trio of three-and-outs and forced four punts in the first half. WSU had 134 offensive yards and seven first downs throughout the first half, averaging a paltry 3.8 yards per play.

The only saving grace was that WSU’s defense held its own against Minnesota’s equally underwhelming offense. The Gophers never made it to WSU’s red zone in the first half, with their only score coming from a 43-yard field goal by Emit Carpenter midway through the second quarter.

The Cougars’ defense forced the only turnover of the first half when Nnamdi Oguayo sacked Leidner on a third-and-11 play and Isaac Dotson recovered the loose ball.

In the replays, it looked as if the fumble could have been classified an incomplete pass, but the original verdict of a fumble was upheld upon official review and the Cougars scored their second field goal of the game on the ensuing offensive drive.