WSU has replaced JaMarcus Shephard with Derek Sage, who most recently coached inside receivers at Toledo

Washington State has hired Derek Sage as its new inside receivers coach, a source close to the situation told The Seattle Times Saturday morning.

Sage comes to WSU from Toledo, where he has been the wide receivers coach for the last three seasons. Prior to that, Sage coached receivers at Wyoming and New Hampshire.

Sage isn’t a stranger to the WSU staff. He worked with Cougars defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at New Hampshire from 2005-08, when Grinch was the secondary coach. He was also a graduate assistant at Nevada from 2003-04 when WSU running backs coach Jim Mastro was on Chris Ault’s staff. In Reno, Sage helped coach the defensive backfield one year, and the receivers the next.