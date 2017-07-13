The Cougars got a commitment from a California defensive end who's an excellent student

Brennan Jackson, a defensive end from California who is ranked sixth in his position in the West Region by Scout.com, has committed to Washington State.

Scout.com recruiting analyst Greg Biggins broke the news Thursday afternoon.

Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 234-pound end from Great Oak High in Temecula, Calif., picked WSU over multiple offers from a list that included Arizona, Cal, Hawaii, San Diego State, Navy, Yale and Princeton.

He visited WSU in the spring and told Scout.com’s Biggins after his visit that he had an “incredible experience” in Pullman.

“There was a definite urge to commit while I was out there but I’m not ready to do it just yet, I don’t want to rush it. Saying that, Washington State is definitely my top choice and I loved it out there,” Jackson told Biggins.

Jackson projects as a speed pass rusher in WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s “Speed D.” He holds a 3.96 GPA, and he visited Arizona, UNLV, USC, UCLA and San Diego State before committing to WSU.

According to his recruiting profile on the Next College Student Athlete recruiting service’s website, Jackson runs a 4.8-second 40-yard-dash and had 11 scholarship offers.

“I’ve been in love with the game of football ever since my first Pop Warner game back when I was 7 years old,” Jackson wrote in his profile. “After taking the field for my initial series as a defensive end, I immediately knew that this sport was different from any other. The hard work, dedication and attention to detail that comes with playing the game of football is truly unique. This game has done so much for me over the years and has given me the opportunity to experience many things. … Regardless of what happens at the next level, the experiences that this game has already given me will be with me for the rest of my life.”

Jackson is the ninth 2018 recruit to commit to WSU. He’s ranked a three-star recruit by Scout.com. Jackson had 10 sacks and 88 tackles, including 23 for loss, during his junior season at Great Oak High.