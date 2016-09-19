WSU loses the commitment of St. Francis running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, though Habibi-Likio says he's still interested in the Cougars.

Washington State had a rough start to the season and a rough week leading up to its 56-6 win over Idaho on Saturday.

On Sunday night, the Cougars got more bad news. Saint Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio backed out of his verbal commitment to the Cougars, saying in a tweet that “taking official visits while I am still committed to a school doesn’t feel morally right.”

“As a student-athlete, I think it’s fair to give all schools a chance to recruit me, and for me to recruit them,” Habibi-Likio wrote. “I have the utmost respect for Washington State and their coaching staff and appreciate the love and time they have given me. I am still considering WSU as one of my top choices.”

Running backs coach Jim Mastro oversaw Habibi-Likio’s recruitment. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back committed to WSU in May after taking an unofficial visit to Pullman.

Habibi-Likio is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com

Habibi-Likio visited Utah over the weekend and also has offers from BYU, UNLV, Wyoming, Iowa State and New Mexico.