WSU loses the commitment of St. Francis running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, though Habibi-Likio says he's still interested in the Cougars.

Share story

Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington State had a rough start to the season and a rough week leading up to its 56-6 win over Idaho on Saturday.

On Sunday night, the Cougars got more bad news. Saint Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio backed out of his verbal commitment to the Cougars, saying in a tweet that “taking official visits while I am still committed to a school doesn’t feel morally right.”

“As a student-athlete, I think it’s fair to give all schools a chance to recruit me, and for me to recruit them,” Habibi-Likio wrote. “I have the utmost respect for Washington State and their coaching staff and appreciate the love and time they have given me. I am still considering WSU as one of my top choices.”

Running backs coach Jim Mastro oversaw Habibi-Likio’s recruitment. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back committed to WSU in May after taking an unofficial visit to Pullman.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Habibi-Likio is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com

Habibi-Likio visited Utah over the weekend and also has offers from BYU, UNLV, Wyoming, Iowa State and New Mexico.

Stefanie Loh: sloh@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @StefanieLoh. Stef Loh has covered college football in four conferences on both coasts, but her heart has always been rooted in the Pacific Northwest. She joined The Seattle Times in August 2015. She loves wine tasting, Olympic weightlifting, fall colors and college football Saturdays.