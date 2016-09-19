WSU loses the commitment of St. Francis running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, though Habibi-Likio says he's still interested in the Cougars.
Washington State had a rough start to the season and a rough week leading up to its 56-6 win over Idaho on Saturday.
On Sunday night, the Cougars got more bad news. Saint Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio backed out of his verbal commitment to the Cougars, saying in a tweet that “taking official visits while I am still committed to a school doesn’t feel morally right.”
“As a student-athlete, I think it’s fair to give all schools a chance to recruit me, and for me to recruit them,” Habibi-Likio wrote. “I have the utmost respect for Washington State and their coaching staff and appreciate the love and time they have given me. I am still considering WSU as one of my top choices.”
Running backs coach Jim Mastro oversaw Habibi-Likio’s recruitment. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back committed to WSU in May after taking an unofficial visit to Pullman.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
- Are low earners in Seattle moving up or moving out? | FYI Guy
Habibi-Likio is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com
Habibi-Likio visited Utah over the weekend and also has offers from BYU, UNLV, Wyoming, Iowa State and New Mexico.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.